Jigsaw Interactive's Commitment to Privacy and Security





ATLANTA, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world. Whether you are working on team projects, doing sales calls, attending class or simply need to connect with a co-worker it all requires a virtual connection. More schools, universities and companies are turning to technology as a means of safely and responsibly connecting with one another.

While we face many challenges as we adjust to our new norm, privacy and security is a critical consideration. Web-conferencing or video conferencing systems that require downloads or installations can open your system to malicious foraging and data harvesting.

Jigsaw Interactive is web-based technology, which means you do NOT have to download anything to join a Jigsaw session. We have combined an easy user experience with solid security and privacy protocols to ensure the safest environment for all of our users.

Jigsaw Interactive provides an intelligent virtual environment that offers more communication and collaborative options than web-conferencing systems. Our market leading solution instantly and easily utilizes a multi-media approach in your sessions which mirrors what you can do in person.

Jigsaw is committed to ensuring the highest level of security, privacy and confidentiality for all our customers and prospective users. We want to reassure everyone that your security and privacy are of the upmost importance to us. All data, active and resting, is protected using AES 256-bit enforced encryption, which is the same encryption standard used the by the US Government to protect classified information.

Maintaining the trust that our customers place in us is critical to our business. Our ICARE values (Integrity, Customer Service, Accountability, Results, Excellence) drive everything we do. Everyone in our organization follows these values for every connection, every day with everyone.

