Jihad Keys convicted of crimes that include 2017 gunshot murder in Topeka of Matthew Lowry

Jihad Anwar Keys, 24, has been convicted of 11 crimes committed between 2017 and 2019, including the first-degree murder in Topeka of Michael Lowry, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday.

Sentencing is set to take place April 5, said a news release put out Friday by Katie Garceran, who recently became public information officer for Kagay's office.

Jihad Anwar Keys, 24, has been convicted of 11 crimes committed between 2017 and 2019, including the first-degree murder in Topeka of Michael Lowry, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday.

The release said Keys was convicted of crimes linked to:

• The murder of Lowry and shooting of Steven Ferris in April 2017 in the parking lot of an apartment building at 1515 S.W. 15th. Ferris told police he and Lowry were being robbed when they were shot. Ferris survived. The 29-year-old Lowry's mother, Mary Homewood, told The Topeka Capital-Journal he had been attending Washburn Tech’s automotive program and worked hard because he had a disability, Asperger syndrome.

• The April 2017 robbery of the Mexican Taco Shop, 1901 S.W. 10th Ave.

• The July 2019 shooting at 1516 S.W. 16th of Keyton Hill, who survived after suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the back door of his residence.

Kagay commended the work of the Topeka Police Department for investigating the cases against Keys and of Lauren Amrein and Dan Dunbar from his office for their work prosecuting the cases.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Jury convicts Jihad Keys of crimes that include Topeka gunshot murder