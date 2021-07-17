Jihadis expand control to new Burkina Faso fronts

Children play on a water pump in an internally displaced camp in Gaoa, Burkina Faso, April 22, 2021. Until recently life was peaceful in western Burkina Faso's Comoe province, but an increase in attacks by extremist groups in the country's west has put the military on edge. Burkina Faso is experiencing an increase in extremist violence by groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State.(AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
SAM MEDNICK
·5 min read

BANFORA, Burkina Faso (AP) — Florent Coulibaly, a soldier in Burkina Faso’s army, says he hasn't been sleeping well for the past few months as he is often roused at 3 a.m. to fight jihadi rebels.

Until recently life was peaceful in western Burkina Faso’s Comoe province, but an increase in attacks by extremist groups in the country’s west has put the military on edge.

“It tires us. It gives us a lot of work. It scares us, too,” said Coulibaly, 27. “We don’t know where (the jihadis) are going to come from. They see us, but we don’t see them. They know us, but we don’t know them.”

Over the past six months, his battalion has doubled its patrols from once a week to twice, but Coulibaly says the men are ill-equipped, overworked and worry the area could be overrun by jihadis.

Burkina Faso is experiencing an increase in extremist violence by groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Last month, at least 11 police officers were killed when their patrol was ambushed in the north. The country also experienced its deadliest violence in years when at least 132 civilians were killed in an attack in its Sahel region.

The jihadi rebels are also expanding their reach within Burkina Faso. Extremist violence centered in the country’s north and east has spread into the west and southwest areas near Mali and Ivory Coast, bringing residents and security forces in those areas to brace for more conflict.

The move into western Burkina Faso makes strategic sense for the groups who can use it as a base to extend their operations in West Africa. The thick vegetation gives them cover and the area can give them territorial control over the smuggling route between Gulf of Guinea countries and Mali.

Attacks in three regions of Burkina Faso’s south and southwest quadrupled from four to 17 between 2018 and 2019, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. There were nine attacks last year — a reduction that analysts attribute to increased military operations as well as the expansion of violence across the border in neighboring Ivory Coast.

In June, a soldier was killed in northeastern Ivory Coast on the border with Burkina Faso, and in March there was an attack by 60 gunmen on two security outposts in Ivory Coast, killing three people.

“This attack confirmed the intention of armed groups to target the north of coastal countries. This is likely a new phase in the groups’ strategy to expand into these areas,” said Florent Geel, deputy director-general for Promediation, an international organization focused on mediation.

During a trip in April to the towns of Banfora and Gaoua in the west and southwest, as well as one village near the border with Ivory Coast, local defense groups and security forces told The Associated Press they didn’t have the manpower to stem the violence and felt like it was just a matter of time until the area was inundated by jihadis. Civilians also say they’ve started living in fear.

Last year, for the first time, jihadis posted notes on classroom doors warning students and teachers to stay away, said a 35-year-old primary teacher in a village in Comoe province who didn't want to be named for fear of his safety. While his village hasn’t been attacked, it has become militarized with checkpoints stoking paranoia among residents.

“The situation is deteriorating .. In the past you could leave (the village) at midnight with your motorbike ... But today you are not going to take the risk ... When you’re sleeping you’re on the lookout, when you hear a strange noise you startle, but before it wasn’t like that,” he said.

Large numbers of teachers, including himself, are asking to transfer from less secure villages, which are easier for jihadis to attack, into larger towns like Banfora, he said.

Burkina Faso’s army is also trying to work with the Ivorian military by conducting joint patrols and sharing intelligence, but during at least one clash with jihadis, the Ivorian soldiers refused to fight, the military said.

Some areas have no security presence and rely on local defense groups to stave off extremists. In Gaoua, a group of Dozos — traditional hunters who operate across the region — said they’re often the first to arrive when there is an attack, with the army showing up three hours later or not at all.

“It’s discouraging,” said Noufe Sansan, a Dozo chief. Pointing to a text message on his phone that he received from a security officer informing him that there are more than 60 extremists hiding in a nearby forest, he said news of attacks in the once peaceful area have become almost daily.

The Dozos are trying to strengthen their forces and alert the community of the potential for future violence, but want help from the government. Two years ago, they asked for 24 motorbikes to increase mobility to better respond to attacks, but have yet to receive anything, he said.

Meanwhile, civilians who escaped the volatility in the north in hopes of rebuilding their lives in more peaceful parts of the country, say they’re fed up from fleeing.

Seated on the ground in Niangoloko village, 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Ivory Coast’s border, Saydou Gamsore described how he fled his home last year because of the extremist violence and said if he’s attacked again, he’d rather die than keep moving.

“We are tired of running away,” said the 76-year-old. “Even if it means death … I will stay here."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Palestinians shaken but steadfast as PA suppresses dissent

    Nearly two weeks after he was severely beaten by Palestinian security forces, Akil Awawdeh is still short of breath, still shielding his bruised chest with his hand and still haunted by the screams inside the police station. The demonstrations were sparked by the death of Nizar Banat, an outspoken critic of the PA who died shortly after being violently arrested by Palestinian security forces last month. The PA is widely seen as corrupt and increasingly authoritarian, and it has faced mounting dissent since calling off the first elections in 15 years in April.

  • Burkina Faso, Djibouti, Ethiopia set to receive U.S.-donated COVID-19 vaccines

    Burkina Faso, Djibouti and Ethiopia are set to receive around 1 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days as part of the United States' global donation of roughly 80 million vaccines, the Gavi vaccine alliance said on Friday. Why it matters: 49 African countries in total will have access to approximately 25 million doses donated by the U.S., which should help the African Union achieve its goal of vaccinating at least 60% of the African population.Get market news wo

  • 'He was our eye': Reuters photographer killed in Afghanistan

    A Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for the Reuters news service was killed Friday as he chronicled fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban near a strategic border crossing amid the continuing withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. Danish Siddiqui, 38, had been embedded with Afghan special forces for the past few days and was killed as the commando unit battled for control of the Spin Boldak crossing on the border between southern Afghanistan and Pakistan. Siddiqui was part of a team that won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for their coverage of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar.

  • Iowa duo deny any involvement in Mollie Tibbetts' death

    Two childhood friends named by defense lawyers as alternate suspects in the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts said Friday they had nothing to do with the crime. Lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man convicted of killing Tibbetts, named Gavin Jones and Dalton Hansen as perhaps responsible for Tibbetts’ 2018 stabbing death in court filings this week.

  • Ethiopia's war in the north: who is fighting in Tigray?

    Ethiopia's war in Tigray is entering a new phase, with rebels advancing to the region's western and southern edges and the army vowing to repel them, leaving a government-declared ceasefire in tatters.

  • Naomi Osaka discusses the backlash she faced after choosing to represent Japan over America at the Olympics: 'Suddenly people are like, 'Your Black card is revoked''

    Naomi Osaka, who was born in Japan but moved to New York at the age of three, relinquished her American citizenship in 2019.

  • Air Force to send dozens of F-22 fighter jets to the Pacific amid rising tensions with China

    The U.S. Air Force announced it will send more than two dozen F-22 fighter jets to an exercise in the western Pacific, CNN reports.Why it matters: Analysts say that sending that many jets sends a clear message to China as tensions between Beijing and Washington escalate, CNN notes. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The Pacific Air Force is demonstrating that it can deploy as many or more fifth-generation aircraft into the theater on short notice than (Ch

  • 1st female sailor completes Navy special warfare training

    For the first time, a female sailor has successfully completed the grueling 37-week training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman — the boat operators who transport Navy SEALs and conduct their own classified missions at sea. Navy officials said they would not identify the woman or provide more details on her — a routine military policy for special operations forces. “Becoming the first female to graduate from a Naval Special Warfare training pipeline is an extraordinary accomplishment and we are incredibly proud of our teammate," said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, the commander of Naval Special Warfare.

  • Team Trump is reportedly worried about Kellyanne Conway's tell-all

    Team Trump is reportedly worried about Kellyanne Conway's tell-all

  • 33 years after getting demolished by the US, Iran's navy is flexing its new muscles

    Iran has spent the 33 years since Operation Praying Mantis modernizing its navy with the goal of conducting high-seas operations.

  • Michelle MacDonald asks Supreme Court for new hearing on law license suspension

    West St. Paul attorney Michelle MacDonald is asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to reconsider its decision last month to indefinitely suspend her law license for a pattern of misconduct. Among the arguments outlined this week in a 17-page filing to the state's high court — to which MacDonald has unsuccessfully run for election four times — is that the justices overlooked her participation in a ...

  • Trump Says Gen. Mark Milley Should Be 'Impeached' Over Coup Fears

    Ex-president, who never served in the military, rips chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the top military official in the nation, as a "general who didn't have a clue."

  • Britain’s decision to work with Taliban is ‘kick in the head’, says Afghanistan’s first female mayor

    Britain's announcement that it was ready to work with the Taliban was "like being kicked in the head", Afghanistan's first female mayor has said, as the Islamist group consolidates power following British and US troop withdrawals from the country. Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, told told The Telegraph in an interview earlier this week that Britain would work with the Taliban should it enter the Afghan government, provided it "adheres to certain international norms". Zarifa Ghafari, who work

  • Allen Weisselberg's ex-daughter-in-law reportedly stuns prosecutors by directly implicating Trump in tax fraud case

    Allen Weisselberg's ex-daughter-in-law reportedly stuns prosecutors by directly implicating Trump in tax fraud case

  • The Desperate Laundering of the Trump Reputations

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAmid the breathless coverage of three new books about the Trump presidency, one thing has become clear. Behind the scenes at the Trump White House, things were not worse than we knew—we actually knew just how bad it was.“There has been no detail that has come out that has been different than the four years we saw him do in office,” Slade Sohmer, editor in chief of The Recount, says on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Subscribe to The New Abnormal

  • John Bolton says Trump isn't 'capable' of staging a coup because 'that requires advance thinking, planning, strategizing'

    "The idea of Trump staging a coup does give him too much credit," Trump's former national security adviser said on CNN's "New Day."

  • Tigrayans ensnared in wave of arbitrary arrests: Amnesty

    Amnesty International on Friday accused Ethiopia of arbitrarily arresting dozens of ethnic Tigrayans in Addis Ababa and elsewhere since rebels retook control of the war-hit Tigray region's capital last month.

  • New York Times tries to keep 'collusion' possibility alive with lawsuit for 'Alternative Mueller Report'

    The New York Times filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking access to the “Alternative Mueller Report” allegedly compiled by former special counsel team leader Andrew Weissmann, who publicly battled with special counsel Robert Mueller last year after Mueller’s report “did not establish” any Trump-Russia conspiracy in 2016.

  • Liz Cheney smacked GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's hand away when he tried to escort her during the Capitol riot, telling him, 'You f---ing did this,' book says

    Cheney was ousted from her high-ranking post in the House GOP after she criticized Trump and fellow Republicans for spreading false election claims.

  • Matt Gaetz Is Blowing Piles of Cash on Scandal—and on Roger Stone

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyWith the possibility of sex trafficking charges still hanging over him, Rep. Matt Gaetz’s latest campaign finance report shows a spate of new legal spending, a massive public relations blitz, and continued payments to one conspicuous MAGA icon: Roger Stone.Nearly half the embattled congressman’s $1.95 million in expenses—a little over $825,000—went to public affairs firm Logan Circle Group, which has handled Gaetz’s media strategy sin