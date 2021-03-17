Jihadists on motorbikes ambush Mali's military, 33 killed

BABA AHMED
·1 min read

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — About 100 suspected Islamic extremists on motorcycles ambushed the Malian military convoy in the country's volatile north, killing at least 33 people in the deadliest attack of its kind since the president was overthrown in a coup last year, officials said Wednesday.

More than a dozen others were wounded in Tuesday's attack near Tassit, located about 60 kilometers (37 miles) southeast of Ansongo in the Gao region, according to a statement issued by the military.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the ambush, though Islamic extremists with links to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are active in the area.

The military earlier said that the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MINUSMA helped evacuate the wounded soldiers. Helicopters from the French mission in Mali known as Operation Barkhane also helped the Malian military secure the area in the aftermath, a statement said.

Islamic extremist rebels were forced from power in Mali’s northern cities with the help of a 2013 French-led military operation. However, the insurgents quickly regrouped in the desert and began launching frequent attacks on the Malian army and its allies fighting the insurgency.

The extremists have expanded their reach well into central Mali, where their presence has inflamed tensions between ethnic groups in the area.

Democratically elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was forced to step down last August after mutinous soldiers circled his house and fired into the air. Under international pressure, the junta that had seized power appointed a civilian-led government to lead the country through an 18-month transition to new elections.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump’s fortune fell by almost a third in final year of presidency, report says

    Former president’s brand and relationships damaged by insurrection as pandemic took its toll

  • Harris: 'We stand with' Asian American community

    Vice President Kamala Harris expressed support for the Asian American community after the “tragic” shootings in Atlanta, as she sent condolences to the victims’ families and urged the nation not to be "silent in the face of any form of hate." (March 17)

  • Robert Aaron Long: Police claim Georgia suspect said ‘bad day’ and sex addiction led to massage parlour murders

    Police said the alleged shooter was trying to flee to Florida to continue his shooting spree

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • 'We are hungry': Lebanese protest worsening economic crisis

    Outraged protesters returned to the streets of Lebanon's capital Tuesday, blocking roads with burning tires and garbage containers as the currency continued to plummet to all-time lows and the country’s financial crisis intensified. “Lebanon’s political leaders need to put aside their partisan brinkmanship and form a government that will quickly implement critical and long-needed reforms, restore investor confidence, and rescue the country’s economy,” she said.

  • Georgia massage parlor shootings: What we know

    A suspect is in custody after eight people were killed and one person was injured in three separate shooting incidents at different massage parlors in the Atlanta metropolitan area on Tuesday evening.What's new: Atlanta Police gave a press briefing on Wednesday morning and said it was too early to tell whether the shooting, in which six of the victims were Asian women, was a hate crime.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said officers interviewed the suspect on Tuesday and that he "made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past."Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms added that the suspect told police he was on his way to Florida, potentially to carry out additional shootings.Driving the news: Georgia law enforcement officials said all victims except for one were women, and six were of Asian descent. Officials in Seoul said four of the victims were of South Korean descent. There are concerns that the attacks were racially motivated, per the New York Times. What we know: The Cherokee County Sheriff's office said Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man from Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with murder. The FBI is assisting Atlanta and Cherokee County authorities in the investigation.The attacks began about 5pm at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor, some 30 miles north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. Two people died at the scene and three were taken to the hospital, where two of them died. About 50 minutes after the first shooting, police responding to reports of a robbery found three women had been shot dead at Gold Spa in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. While there, they received reports of shots fired at the Aromatherapy Spa across the street. When they arrived, they found the body of a woman with gunshot wounds.The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement that video footage indicates "it is extremely likely" that the same person was responsible for all three shootings. President Biden was briefed on the shooting overnight, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday morning. Officials at the White House have been in touch with the Atlanta mayor's office and FBI. The big picture: Following the Atlanta shootings, police in New York and Seattle announced they were increasing the presence of law enforcement in Asian American communities.Reporting center Stop AAPI Hate said in a statement while it was not immediately clear whether the Georgia shootings were motivated by hate, there's "a great deal of fear and pain in the Asian American community ... which has been reeling from high levels of racial discrimination."The group published a report earlier Tuesday showing violence against Asian Americans has continued to spike, with women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents than men.What they're saying: Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the incident during a virtual meeting with the Irish Prime Minister: "Knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate.""We're not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people," Harris said.Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) tweeted, "My heart is broken tonight after the tragic violence in Atlanta that took eight lives. Once again we see that hate is deadly. Praying for the families of the victims and for peace for the community."Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence. We deeply appreciate the quick apprehension of a suspect by @ga_dps in coordination with local and federal law enforcement. https://t.co/9Rtv3g0NUG— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 17, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: Judge cuts two jurors who said they can't be impartial after $27M settlement over George Floyd's death

    Two jurors said they couldn't be impartial in Derek Chauvin's murder trial after hearing about a $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family.

  • Suspect in deadly Atlanta-area spa shootings says he was motivated by sex addiction, sheriff says

    Robert Aaron Long had "an issue with porn" and was "attempting to take out that temptation," officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump’s post-presidency body

    “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips,” late night host jokes

  • Gayle King: Harry’s post-interview talks with William, Charles ‘were not productive’

    CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King provided an update from Prince Harry after he and his wife Meghan Markle‘s eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month. King revealed members of the British royal family have had conversations regarding the tell-all after troubling information was shared.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • North Korea: Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'

    Influential figure Kim Yo-jong accuses Washington of trying to "spread the smell of gunpowder".

  • Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

    Volkswagen's shares surged more than 9% on Tuesday, lifting its market value towards $150 billion as the world's second-largest carmaker gave more details about its ambitious expansion in electric driving. A day after unveiling plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe, the German company said it aimed to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles this year. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • Sharon Osbourne denies allegations of racism, says she's being set up: 'I'm your sacrificial lamb'

    A former cohost of "The Talk," Leah Remini, said Sharon Osbourne called Julie Chen, who is of Chinese descent, "wonton" and "slanty eyes."

  • Katharine McPhee Foster reveals her baby son's 'strong name' in TODAY exclusive

    The name pays homage to husband David Foster's family.

  • 'Good Morning Britain' has disastrous show as guest 'does a Piers Morgan' and quits interview

    Former "EastEnders" star Patsy Palmer said she was doing a "real Piers Morgan" as she closed her laptop during a live virtual interview.

  • Sabres fire coach Krueger while in midst of 12-game skid

    Twelve consecutive losses — and no indication of the skid ending any time soon — were enough for Buffalo Sabres first-year general manager Kevyn Adams to fire coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday. The Sabres made the move the morning after a 3-2 loss at New Jersey, against a Devils team that snapped an 11-game home skid. “For me, this is about results that haven't been good enough,” Adams said.

  • Massage Parlor Rampage Suspect Had ‘Sexual Addiction’: Sheriff

    Crisp County Sheriff/ReutersThe Georgia man who confessed to killing eight people in a string of shootings at Asian massage parlors told police he has sex-addiction issues and wanted to “eliminate” the “temptation,” authorities said Wednesday.“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker said, referencing suspect Robert Aaron Long’s explanation for the Tuesday night carnage.The 21-year-old—who appeared to highlight a love of guns and God on his Instagram account—was caught on video Tuesday night at three metro Atlanta massage parlors where eight people, including six Asian women, were shot to death, police said. He was eventually nabbed on a highway two hours south of Atlanta after a police chase, and he has been charged with murder and attempted murder.Long admitted he was on his way to a pornography-related venue in Florida, authorities said, adding that it was “very likely there would have been more victims.”Massage Parlor Massacres Suspect Said He Loved Guns & GodPolice said Long—who has a hunting license—purchased the weapon used in the rampage just prior to the shootings. Because the shooting spree came amid a wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States, there were questions about whether the gunman was targeting the victims because of their ethnicity.Police said Wednesday that it is too early to tell whether the murders could be categorized as a hate crime, but Long allegedly told them he was not gunning for people of Asian descent in particular.Long allegedly told them he “had some issues, including sexual addiction” that may have contributed to the spree.“It may be the targets of opportunity... we believe he frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out,” Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said.Cherokee County Capt. Jay Baker added that Long “did take responsibility for the shootings,” indicating to police that he was “pretty fed up” and “at the end of his rope” at the time of the rampage.Long told police he blamed the massage establishments for his addiction. “It’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” Baker added. John and Barbara Hayes, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, bring flowers and offer prayers at the steps of Gold Spa. Virginie Kippelen/AFP via Getty The bloodbath began at the Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County, where Long quickly killed two people, police said. A third person at the parlor succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital and a fourth died while in treatment. One person was also wounded at the parlor.The victims killed there have been identified as Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Xiaojie Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Paul Andre Michels, 54. Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, was also shot and injured at Young’s but is expected to survive. About an hour later, three people were found dead at the Gold Massage Spa in Atlanta. Another person was fatally shot at the Aroma Therapy Spa, located across the street. The names of those victims have not yet been released.Reynolds said Wednesday that Long was apprehended after police were “contacted by members of the family indicating that may be their son” after the initial shooting.“They were very distraught and they were very helpful in this apprehension,” he said.With the family’s help, police were able to track his phone and anticipate his movements before Georgia State Police in Crisp County eventually stopped Long with a PIT maneuver, or a pursuit intervention technique, in which police force another car to plow sideways and stop.After his arrest, Long was interviewed by the Cherokee County police, the Atlanta police, and the FBI at Cherokee County adult detention center. There, they said, he revealed his sex-addiction issues and revealed he bought the gun just hours earlier.Long is the son of a youth pastor and is heavily involved in the church, a student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 told The Daily Beast. “He... wouldn’t even cuss,” the woman said. “He was big into religion.”The tagline on an Instagram account that appeared to belong to Long read: “Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life.”The White House was briefed on the shootings overnight, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken referenced them in comments on a trip to South Korea—where officials said four of the victims were of Korean descent.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that “a crime against any community is a crime against us all.” “We know that many of the victims, the majority of the victims, were Asian. We also know that this is an issue that's happening across the country. It is unacceptable, it is hateful, and it has to stop,” Bottoms said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.