Jill Biden announces next steps for military family program

  • First lady Jill Biden speaks at a virtual event with military families from around the world as part of the White House initiative to support military and veteran families in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • First lady Jill Biden speaks at a virtual event with military families from around the world as part of the White House initiative to support military and veteran families in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • First lady Jill Biden arrives for a virtual event with military families from around the world as part of the White House initiative to support military and veteran families in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • First lady Jill Biden speaks at a virtual event with military families from around the world as part of the White House initiative to support military and veteran families in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • First lady Jill Biden arrives for a virtual event with military families from around the world as part of the White House initiative to support military and veteran families in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • First lady Jill Biden speaks at a virtual event with military families from around the world as part of the White House initiative to support military and veteran families in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • First lady Jill Biden speaks at a virtual event with military families from around the world as part of the White House initiative to support military and veteran families in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
1 / 7

Biden

First lady Jill Biden speaks at a virtual event with military families from around the world as part of the White House initiative to support military and veteran families in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is bringing a new focus to the cause of supporting America's military families.

The first lady on Wednesday announced the next chapter for a decade-old military family support program she and then-first lady Michelle Obama led during the Obama administration.

Biden said that military families are as important to the nation as a rudder is to a ship and that national security will be served by supporting their physical, social and emotional health.

“How can we hope to keep our military strong if we don’t give our families, survivors and caregivers what they need to thrive? If we don’t act on our sacred obligation?” she asked at the White House.

Biden said her relaunch of the Joining Forces initiative will focus on employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for military families, education for the more than 2 million children of enlisted parents and veterans, and the overall health and well-being of these families.

She noted that just 1% of the country serves in the all-volunteer military. She also cited a Defense Department estimate of a 22% unemployment rate for military spouses.

“Service members cannot be focused on their mission if their families don’t have what they need to thrive at home,” said the first lady, who is the daughter and mother of service members. “And we can't expect to keep the best and brightest if our service members are forced to choose between their love of country and the hopes and dreams they have for their families.”

“We have to help you carry this weight," the first lady added. She cited commitments from the defense, education and labor departments.

The first lady was joined virtually at Wednesday's event by U.S. military families, advocates and others from around the world, a total of more than 100 people appearing in individual boxes on screens behind her on the stage. Afterward, she planned to tour the Military OneSource call center, a Defense Department operation that provides 24/7 support to service members and their families.

Biden spent her opening weeks as first lady conducting listening sessions with the spouses of senior Defense Department officials and military leaders, military family advocates and military children. Last month, she toured U.S. military bases in Washington state and California, where she met with military families and children.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, she promised to revive Joining Forces. Shortly before President Joe Biden took office, the first lady named Rory Brosius as the initiative's executive director. Brosius previously served as the program's deputy director.

Jill Biden's father was a Navy signalman in World War II who went to college on the GI Bill. Her late son, Beau, a father of two children, served in the Delaware Army National Guard, including a year in Iraq. Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

Biden's other causes are education — she is a longtime English professor at a community college — and cancer research.

Joining Forces began in 2011 under President Barack Obama's administration and was led by Mrs. Obama and Jill Biden, when Joe Biden was vice president. The mission was to encourage the public and private sectors to support service members, veterans, their families and their caregivers. The program focused on education, employment and wellness.

After leaving the White House in 2017, Jill Biden continued working with military families through the Biden Foundation.

The Trump administration kept the focus on military issues and care for veterans, including increasing the military spending. Former first lady Melania Trump and Karen Pence, the wife of former Vice President Mike Pence, worked on military family issues but without the Joining Forces banner.

Recommended Stories

  • Economic boom could 'easily run into 2023,' says Chase's Jamie Dimon

    Dimon attributed the potential boom to consumer savings, a stimulus boost, Biden's infrastructure plan, successful vaccines and "euphoria around the end of the pandemic."

  • What FEMA’s funeral reimbursements could mean for Black communities

    For those doing it in the midst of COVID-19, that grief is compounded by the stress of planning and paying for funeral services in a pandemic world. In late March, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that it will provide funeral-related financial assistance to those who have lost people to COVID-19 under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations and American Rescue Plan Acts of 2021. The program will reimburse up to $9,000 per funeral and $35,500 per applicant and FEMA will begin accepting applications on April 12.

  • Jill Biden Stepped Out in Fishnets, and We Need to Discuss How Amazing She Looks

    Twitter is coming out in defense of the FLOTUS' look after a flood of negative commentary.

  • Gunmen free over 1,800 from Nigerian prison

    Gunmen have freed more than 1,800 inmates from a prison in southeastern Nigeria.That's according to the prisons authority, which said rocket propelled grenades, machine guns, explosives and rifles were used in the attack.Nigerian police believe a banned separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, was behind the attack.A spokesperson for the IPOB denied involvement.The prison assault in the city of Owerri took place in the early hours of Monday (April 5) morning, a Nigerian Correctional Service spokesman said.Explosives were used to blast the administrative block of the prison and enter the prison yard, according to a police statement.Tensions have been increasing in southeastern Nigeria in recent months.A paramilitary wing of the IPOB, known as the Eastern Security Network, has been accused of involvement in clashes with the military.Several police stations have also been attacked since January.Large amounts of ammunition have been stolen, though no group has claimed responsibility.For the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, it's just one of several major security challenges across the country including an Islamist insurgency in the northeast, school kidnappings in the northwest and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

  • First Lady Jill Biden's Fishnet Stockings Caused Another Scandal Comparing Her to Melania Trump

    Brace yourself, because the worst has happened: our First Lady of the United States has stepped out wearing fishnet stockings. This was the tone struck by many on Twitter this weekend after FLOTUS Jill Biden was spotted wearing fishnet tights under her knee-length black skirt as she stepped off a plane in Maryland, after which […]

  • The iconic mansion from 'The Godfather' is back on the market at a $105 million discount. Look inside the Beverly Hills estate.

    The Mediterranean-inspired estate was asking $195 million in 2016, so you could say the new $89.75 million price tag is an offer you can't refuse.

  • Jill Biden Wore a Pair of Fishnet Tights, and Twitter Broke

    “It’s Dr. FLOTUS Jill Biden to you, and she can wear what she wants,” one person tweeted.

  • Elite University Track Coach Stole Athletes’ Nudes Then Extorted Them: DOJ

    Derik Hamilton/GettyA track coach who left Northeastern after a sexual harassment investigation and was then hired by another university is facing several charges after allegedly duping female athletes to send him nude photographs in an elaborate social media scheme—and cyberstalking at least one of them.Steve Waithe, 28, has been charged with cyberstalking and wire fraud after allegedly using several online aliases to “trick female then-current or former Northeastern University Track and Field athletes into sending him nude or semi-nude photos” by claiming their private photos had been posted online, prosecutors said. Authorities also allege Waithe cyberstalked at least one former Northeastern athlete, according to an affidavit unsealed on Wednesday.He was arrested Wednesday in Chicago and is expected to make his initial court appearance this afternoon.He Applied for a Gov’t Job—Then Fessed Up to Terror Plots on the Polygraph Test: FedsPrior to starting his coaching career, Waithe was a college athlete himself at Penn State University, competing in the Men’s Triple Jump Championship in 2014. Four years later, he joined Northeastern as an assistant coach for vertical jumps, after serving as an interim coach at the University of Tennessee, according to Northeastern’s website. Prosecutors state that Waithe also worked as a track and field coach at Penn State, Illinois Institute of Technology, and Concordia University in Chicago.During his tenure at Northeastern, prosecutors allege, Waithe would regularly request to use his student-athletes cell phones, claiming that he needed to film “their form at practice and at meets.” While he sometimes did record their performances, he was also seen “scrolling through” their phones—and he allegedly stole their private nude photographs. On at least one occasion, he held on to one female athlete’s phone for several hours during a 2019 track and field meet at Harvard.Prosecutors state Waithe’s actions escalated in 2020 when he began a scheme to trick current or former Northeastern female athletes to send him photographs by contacting them through Instagram. Waithe would tell them that he found “compromising photos of the victims online, and offered to ‘help’ them get the photos removed from the internet.”“Waithe also sent examples of the compromising photos to the victims,” the affidavit states, adding that he sent about 100 Instagram messages to known victims.“In perpetuating the scheme, Waithe repeatedly employed the same basic pattern of conduct: disclosure of compromising photos of the victim, a claim that the photos had been discovered online, and a request for additional photos.”Prosecutors allege he used various pseudonyms to conduct his scheme, including “Privacy Protected,” “Katie Janovich,” and “anon.4887.”In one conversation with a woman identified as “Victim 1,” Waithe identified himself as “Katie Janovick” and stated that he’d found compromising photos of her online. After sending Victim 1 photos of herself, Waithe wrote: “Sorry [,] I created this [anon.4887 Instagram] profile to help out don’t wanna be part of the drama.”“Still presenting himself as ‘Katie Janovich,’ Waithe indicated that he had ‘screenshotted’ the photos, in a purported effort to ‘help.’ In addition to photos of Victim 1, Waithe also sent nude or semi-nude photos depicting other young women, including other female members of the Northeastern Track and Field team,” the affidavit states.The affidavit states that after Victim 1 agreed to allow “Katie” to assist her in finding photos of her and her friends online, Waithe said: “Not until you send me pictures of you.” He allegedly repeatedly asked for photos of Victim 1, telling her “I’ll send you all the personal ones if you send me you[;] that’s the only way[.] I also saw another girl that you might know too. But only if you send yours.”Prosecutors list similar stories for at least five other victims, detailing how Waithe would offer his services to photos on the “dark web” or other parts of the internet by “image scrubbing” and “reverse image search.” Each time, he would insist he helped other “Northeastern athletes” with similar problems.‘Should I Kill Joe Biden?’: Feds Say Nomad Busted With Car Full of Guns Debated Assassinating Ex-Veep When some of the women started to suspect Waithe was involved, the affidavit states, he began to use the same scheme to get the trail off of him. Using his pseudonym “Privacy Protected,” Waithe told one victim that he had done some digging that found that “Steve Waithe” is not associated with the IP address that was taking the photographs.“Can anyone track my fake Instagram account back to me,” Waithe allegedly searched in May 2020, an indicator that he was starting to get worried his scheme was unraveling.About a month later, Waithe switched gears and began to allegedly cyberstalk at least one Northeastern student-athlete, identified as “Victim 6”. Prosecutors allege he sent messages to her from social media, an anonymized phone number, and Snapchat. Using the pseudonym “Privacy Protector,” Waithe also sent her at least seven “nude” or “semi-nude” photos of other victims under the pretense of trying to help her find the origin of her own photos. Waithe even contacted Victim 6’s boyfriend in desperate attempts to get more photos, prosecutors say.The affidavit states that Waithe was accused of sexual harassment at Northeastern, which spurred a Title IX investigation before he was eventually left in February 2019. Shortly after he departed the Boston school, he was then hired by Concordia University Chicago as an assistant track coach. Neither university responded immediately to requests for comment on Wednesday.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lil Wayne Buys Brand-New Hidden Hills Mansion for $15.4 Million

    The rapper’s new neighbors include Kylie Jenner and The Weeknd

  • Trump endorses Mo Brooks among Alabama GOP Senate contenders

    Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama's 2022 Senate race, siding with the conservative firebrand who riled up the crowd before the Capitol riot over other contenders in the state's all-important Republican primary. Trump announced his support in a statement shared by the Brooks campaign for the seat being vacated by six-term Sen. Richard Shelby. “Few Republicans have as much COURAGE and FIGHT as Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks,” Trump said in the statement, adding that Brooks “will stand up for America First no matter what obstacles the Fake News Media, RINOs, or Socialist Democrats may place in his path.”

  • The White House says it wants to pass Biden's infrastructure package by the summer, sooner than expected

    The Biden administration laid out an ambitious timeline to enact a huge jobs plan within months as Republican opposition to it further hardens.

  • Russia investigating its own Eurovision song over 'insulting' feminist lyrics

    Moscow is investigating Russia's Eurovision entry for "inciting hatred" after the overtly feminist song was described as “a gross insult” to Russian women. Manizha, the singer-songwriter who was selected to represent Russia at this year’s Europe-wide song contest, had already been accused of spreading “extremism” by other conservative groups on television and social media because of her song “Russian Woman”. Now it will be examined by the main federal investigating authority in Russia - the Investigative Committee - to determine if it is guilty of “inciting hatred”. Critics point to an English verse that says: “Every Russian woman knows, she is strong enough to bounce against the wall,” a line that has been interpreted as a tribute to women living with domestic violence. Other lyrics speak about women being raised by single mothers: “A son without a father, daughter without a father, but a broken family won’t break me.”

  • Palantir Technologies Wins $89.9M Contract; Shares Gain

    Palantir Technologies has secured an $89.9 million contract from the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) for five years. Shares of the software company closed 1.6% higher on Monday. Notably, this marks the company’s first contract with the NNSA. Per the contract, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) will act as the platform for the NNSA’s SAFER (Safety Analytics, Forecasting, and Evaluation Reporting) project. SAFER is the proposed platform that will integrate data and allow the NNSA to measure the health of the organization’s safety programs. As a result, the NNSA staff will be able to track, trend, query, and analyze safety metrics from different sites across the country. Palantir’s USG President Akash Jain said, “Our work with NNSA illustrates Palantir’s mission to provide software to the world’s most important institutions in support of their most critical work.” Earlier, during the 4Q conference call, Palantir said that its average revenue per user has risen by 41% year-over-year to $7.9 million. Furthermore, its average revenue reached $33.2 million for its top 20 customers. (See Palantir Technologies stock analysis on TipRanks) Following the 4Q results, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss reiterated his Sell rating but increased the price target to $19 (18.9% downside potential) from $17. While Weiss remains upbeat on Palantir’s large addressable market, he sees challenges for the company in terms of reaching its revenue goal. Furthermore, Weiss finds Palantir’s current valuation unattractive. Turning to the rest of Wall Street, Palantir Technologies has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on 4 Sells, 2 Buys, and 1 Hold. The average analyst price target is $25.83, which implies upside potential of 10.2% to current levels. However, from TipRanks’ Smart Score ranking, PLTR gets a 3 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is likely to underperform market expectations. Related News Perspecta Wins Multiple DOD Contracts Gladstone Land Snaps Up Olive Orchard For $37.8M; Street Sees 11% Upside DraftKings Acquires BlueRibbon To Improve Customer Experience More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Sorrento Inks Deal To Buy ACEA Therapeutics; Shares Gain 3% Dynavax’s CpG 1018 Used In Valneva’s COVID-19 Vaccine Reports Positive Results HTG Molecular Drops Over 7% As 1Q Revenue Forecast Lags Estimates Digital Realty Opens Its Largest Singapore Data Center

  • Regé-Jean Page Was Never Supposed to Be in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

    He’s already got high-profile roles lined up elsewhere.

  • The 10 Best Hydrating Concealers for Dry Skin

    Keep thirsty skin flake-free with these top concealers for dry complexions.

  • Raptors legend Gary Trent Jr. is feeling the love in Toronto

    Gary Trent Jr. has wasted no time leaving his mark on the Toronto Raptors and in the hearts of fans.

  • Taco Bell is bringing back the Potato-rito only a month after potatoes made it back on the menu

    Taco Bell makes frequent menu changes. The chain brought back the Quesalupa and potatoes in March.

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.

  • From 007 to private detective, Daniel Craig signs up for more 'Knives Out'

    Looks like Daniel Craig has a new movie franchise after ending his role as James Bond. Craig is to star in two sequels to the 2019 "Knives Out" crime caper that will stream on Netflix in a multi-million dollar deal. Netflix on Thursday said it had bought the rights to two follow up films that will reunite Craig with director Rian Johnson.

  • Want to Be a Better Parent? Consider Temperament.

    The unique ways your child views and responds to the world around them can give you clues about what they need from you.