Jill Biden to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

In this July 8, 2021 photo, first lady Jill Biden delivers remarks before the start of the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the summer Olympic games in Tokyo. The White House announced the trip Tuesday, even as the city has entered a new state of emergency over a rise in coronavirus cases.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALEXANDRA JAFFE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the summer Olympics in Tokyo, the White House announced Tuesday, even as the city has entered a new state of emergency over a rise in coronavirus cases.

Biden will attend the July 23 opening ceremony on her first solo trip abroad as first lady.

She is also expected to attend some sporting events, as well as hold official events in Alaska and Hawaii on the way to and from Japan.

The year's Olympic competition, already postponed a year because of the pandemic, will be held without fans cheering from the stands after a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo.

A key U.S. ally, Japan has made remarkable progress in vaccinating its population against COVID-19, but the drive has lost momentum because of supply shortages.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week that staff had been sent to Tokyo to assess the feasibility of Jill Biden's visit. Psaki said the president still supported U.S. athletes traveling to Tokyo for the competition despite the rise in coronavirus cases. President Biden is not attending the Games.

“We’re well aware of the careful preparations, including the public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff, and spectators, that the government and international committee has undertaken, which is why, as we said, we support the Games moving forward,” Psaki said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said last week that he didn't have any concerns about a trip to Tokyo by the first lady, who is 70 years old and fully vaccinated. He said the protocols to protect her health are “rather stringent” and that “the final choice of what she'd do, obviously, is up to her.”

She has decided to follow her predecessors who also led U.S. delegations to the Olympics.

Hillary Clinton traveled to the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Games and the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Laura Bush led the delegation to the Turin Olympics in 2006. She also accompanied President George W. Bush to Beijing for the opening ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics in China.

Michelle Obama led a delegation to the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Jill Biden last attended the Olympics in 2010, when she and then-Vice President Joe Biden, led the U.S. delegation to the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • First Lady Jill Biden Will Lead U.S. Delegation at Tokyo Olympics, Attend Opening Ceremony

    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony at the Summer Games after the White House previously announced President Joe Biden will not travel to Tokyo

  • First lady Jill Biden will lead U.S. delegation to Tokyo Olympics

    The first lady will be leading a U.S. Olympic delegation for the second time, though this time without her husband.

  • In first lady tradition Jill Biden hits 'Sesame Street,' talks to Mexican-American Rosita about racism and kindness

    First lady Jill Biden is helping "Sesame Street" launch new resources for military families to talk to their kids about race in new video with Rosita.

  • Olympics-State of emergency begins in host city Tokyo as Games near

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Olympic host city Tokyo entered a new state of emergency on Monday, less than two weeks before the Games begin amid worries about whether the measures can stem a rise in COVID-19 cases. Spectators from abroad were already banned months ago, and officials are now asking residents to watch the Games on TV to keep the movement of people, which could spread contagion, to a minimum. Opinion polls have consistently shown the Japanese public is concerned about going ahead with the Games during the pandemic.

  • Jill Biden to travel to opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics

    First lady Jill Biden will travel to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 23, the White House announced Tuesday.Driving the news: The White House's announcement comes a week after Japan's Olympics minister said that the Games — which are scheduled to run until Aug. 8 — will be held without spectators after Japan declared a COVID-19 state of emergency in its capital.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The White House said it would provi

  • Rush for COVID vaccines as French government tightens screws

    PARIS (Reuters) -Hundreds of thousands of people in France rushed to set up appointments to get vaccinated against the coronavirus after the president warned that the unvaccinated would face restrictions aimed at curbing the quick spread of the Delta variant. Unveiling sweeping measures to combat a surge in infections, Emmanuel Macron said on Monday night that vaccination would not be compulsory for the general public for now but stressed that restrictions would focus on those who are not vaccinated. Stanislas Niox-Chateau, who heads Doctolib, one of the country's biggest online websites used to book vaccine appointments, told RMC radio there were record numbers seeking vaccines after the president's announcement.

  • GOP Lawmakers Question Amazon's Connections on Pentagon Contract

    WASHINGTON — As the Defense Department prepares to solicit bids for cloud-computing work that could yield billions of dollars for Amazon, members of Congress are raising new questions about the company’s efforts to win a $10 billion contract during the Trump administration. Previously unreleased emails show that Pentagon officials in 2017 and 2018 lavished praise on several of the tech executives whose companies expressed interest in the original contract, especially Amazon, while concerns about

  • Jean Smart Joins Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ With Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie

    It truly is the year of Jean Smart. The “Hacks” and “Mare of Easttown” star has joined the already staggering cast of “Babylon,” Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood epic that stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. Plot details for “Babylon” are still being kept under wraps, as are Smart’s character details, but THR is noting that Smart is expected to play a Hollywood journalist and film critic with the power to make or break careers. Paramount’s “Babylon” is sh

  • Dollar advances as U.S. data shows inflation running hot

    The U.S. dollar jumped against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after data showed U.S. inflation data for June coming in hotter than expected, raising the prospect that inflationary concerns are set to linger. U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years in June https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-economy-inflation/u-s-consumer-prices-surge-in-june-idUSL1N2OO1VQ amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum. Traders are looking forward to Powell testifying before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday, for any signals on the timing of potential U.S. tapering.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as growth stocks rise; inflation data weighs

    The Nasdaq index reversed early declines to hit a record high on Tuesday, helped by a rise in growth-linked megacap stocks and as earnings season kicked off on a positive note, while a solid rise in consumer prices in June weighed on sentiment. A Labor Department report showed U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years last month amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in costs of travel-related services, while the so-called core CPI surged 4.5% on a year-on-year basis, the largest rise since November 1991, after rising 3.8% in May.

  • Capitol riots: What we have learned six months on

    Arrests and probes continue as some conservatives seek to cast 6 January in a different light.

  • After vaccination burnout, Delta variant spurs countries to speed up shots

    The daily pace of COVID vaccinations has increased in about a dozen countries due to the arrival of the more contagious Delta variant and governments expanding their vaccination drives, a data analysis by Reuters found. Israel's rate of vaccinations has seen a sharp pickup. The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Spain are all vaccinating at their fastest speed to date.

  • Olympics-Tennis-World No.1 Djokovic unsure about going to Tokyo Games

    (Reuters) -Serbia's Novak Djokovic said on Sunday he was "50-50" about competing at the Tokyo Olympics later this month following the organisers' decision to ban fans from attending and the restrictions on the number of people he can take to the Games. Olympic organisers said on Thursday that the Games would take place without spectators in Tokyo as a surge in COVID-19 cases forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital city that will last throughout the multi-sport event which starts on July 23. "I'll have to think about it," Djokovic told reporters at the All England Club in London after winning his sixth Wimbledon title.

  • First lady Jill Biden will head to Tokyo for the Olympics opening ceremony

    First lady Jill Biden will head to Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the Olympics. Joe Biden is not planning to attend.

  • California Set to Approve $330 Million Extra for Hollywood, Including New Soundstage Incentive

    That escalated quickly. In May, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an extra $30 million for the state’s film and TV tax credit program. Not to be outdone, the Legislature offered $180 million over two years. Now the two sides have reached a compromise: $330 million. That includes the $180 million, plus a brand-new $150 million tax […]

  • Olympics-Tokyo police arrest foreign workers for suspected cocaine use

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Four foreign electricians engaged in maintenance works for the Tokyo Olympic Games have been arrested for allegedly using cocaine, the Tokyo metropolitan police said on Tuesday. The Olympics organisers confirmed that the four are employees of Aggreko Events Services Japan Ltd, which has been contracted for temporary electric power services for Games operations. The arrests for violating drug laws are likely to be seen as an embarrassment for organisers of the Games, who have already been struggling with public opposition to the event amid fears that an influx of people from overseas would accelerate a spike in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Local Olympics organisers face uninsured loss from spectator ban-sources

    LONDON (Reuters) -The local Tokyo Olympics organising committee is unlikely to get much of an insurance pay-out due to lost ticket sales from a ban on spectators, after using up much of its event cancellation policy on postponement costs last year, insurance sources say. The Olympics will take place without spectators in host city Tokyo, organisers said last week, as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games. Some events outside Tokyo will have spectators, but ticket revenues of about $815 million are set to dwindle to close to zero.

  • Interior Dept. forms task force to review its policing policies

    Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is creating a task force to study the policies and practices of its law enforcement bureaus, she announced in a memo issued last week.The big picture: A watchdog report out last month found that the U.S. Park Police's widespread failure to coordinate with assisting law enforcement led to "confusion" and the unauthorized use of chemical irritants on Black Lives Matter protesters in Lafayette Square last year. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. S

  • Coronavirus latest news: A third of England still at risk of infection from delta variant, government adviser warns

    Johnson urges use of Covid vaccine passports Covid-related pupil absence hits new record high since return to class in March Analysis: How rising admissions panicked the PM Deaths set to hit 200 a day this summer Life after Freedom Day: what you can do, shouldn't do and must not do Sherelle Jacobs: We are condemned to a Covid no-man’s land A third of the population in England is still susceptible to being infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19, according to a scientific adviser. Professor M

  • Europe's climate masterplan aims to slash emissions within a decade

    The European Union is set to take the lead in climate policy action among the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters this week, with a raft of ambitious plans designed to cut emissions drastically over the next decade. The "Fit for 55" package being released on Wednesday will face months of negotiations between the 27 EU countries and the European Parliament. Other major economies including China and the United States – the world's top two emitters - have committed to achieving net zero emissions, which scientists say the world must reach by 2050 to avoid catastrophic climate change.