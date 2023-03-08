Jill Biden calls on men to support women fighting for rights

37
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden on Wednesday praised a group of women from around the world, including those who have been protesting against Iran's leaders, for showing courage while fighting for their rights and called on men to “be partners” with women and support them in their cause.

“As much as we need women who are willing to speak up, we need more men who are willing to listen and act," the first lady said.

“We need more men to hold each other accountable when their sisters are being hurt or left behind,” she said at a White House ceremony for the 2023 recipients of the International Women of Courage Awards. “We need more men who nurture families, who feed and teach and mentor, who build safer communities. We need more men who know that caring, collaboration and kindness are signs of strength, not weakness.

“Men, we need you to support the women who are fighting for their rights and to lift up those who have been silenced,” she continued. “Be partners, be partners with women. Become the ‘men of courage’ we need. Only then will we be able to build a world where men and women are equal and all people are free."

At the ceremony, held on International Women's Day, Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented awards to 11 recipients from Afghanistan, Argentina, Central African Republic, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Poland and Ukraine.

The group includes the first female general to serve in the Mongolian armed forces, along with advocates for protecting indigenous lands in Costa Rica and ending discrimination against people with disabilities in Malaysia and against LGBTQ people in Argentina.

Among them was Yuliia Paievska, a Ukrainian medic who last year recorded reams of harrowing bodycam footage showing her team's efforts to save those who were wounded during Russia's bombardment of the city of Mariupol. Paievska gave the footage to Associated Press journalists, who were the last international team in the city, on a tiny data card.

The journalists fled Mariupol with the data card and shared the images with the world. Paievska was detained soon after by pro-Russia forces and held for three months.

A new group award, named for Madeleine Albright, who died last March after making history in 1997 by becoming the first female U.S. secretary of state, was given to the women and girls of Iran, who have been protesting against their government since last September.

Nationwide protests erupted in Iran after the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police. Amini was accused of violating Iran’s strict dress code for women by wearing her headscarf improperly.

The International Women of Courage Award, created in 2007 by then-U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, recognizes women who show exceptional courage, strength and leadership while advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equity and equality, and the empowerment of women and girls. More than 180 women from 80-plus countries have received the award since its inception.

Biden moved Wednesday's ceremony from its traditional home at the State Department because she “wanted to bring the stories of these incredible women to the biggest stage we could, and that is, of course, the White House,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, who also spoke at the ceremony.

Recommended Stories

  • US sanctions Iranian officials over women's right abuses

    The U.S. is imposing more sanctions on Iran, hitting people and firms accused of violating women's rights during nationwide anti-government protests over the treatment of young women and girls. Included in the sanctions are two prison officials, several firms that manufacture equipment for Iranian law enforcement, the commander in chief of the Iranian army and others. Nationwide protests first erupted over the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police.

  • Biden's budget plan boosts childcare funding by billions of dollars

    U.S. President Joe Biden's fiscal 2024 budget plan would boost federal funding for childcare and early childhood education by billions of dollars, ensuring free preschool for all of the country's 4 million 4-year-olds, the White House said on Wednesday. The proposal, which Biden will deliver to Congress on Thursday, revisits several items included in Biden's 2023 budget proposal that were removed during negotiations with Congress. Prospects for passage could be even harder this year, given Republicans' slim majority in the House of Representatives.

  • Diabolical liberty: after-school Satanists club threatens to sue district over ban

    Club in Pennsylvania was initially approved to use facilities, but was rescinded after pushback from community members

  • Afghan broadcaster airs rare all-female panel to discuss rights on Women's Day

    Afghan broadcaster Tolo News on Wednesday aired an all-female panel in its studio with an audience of women to mark International Women's Day, a rare broadcast since the Taliban took over and many female journalists left the profession or started working off-air. A survey by Reporters Without Borders last year found that more than 75% of female journalists had lost their jobs since the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew in August 2021. With surgical masks covering their faces, the panel of three women and one female moderator on Wednesday evening discussed the topic of the position of women in Islam.

  • Tech war: China-listed unit of server maker Inspur on US trade blacklist changes domicile to a location 2km from parent

    Shenzhen-listed Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co, the main listed vehicle of Chinese server maker Inspur Group that was added to a US trade blacklist last week, held a board meeting this week to change its domicile to an address about two kilometres away from its parent group. In a corporate filing, the company did not give any reason for the change, but the decision was made just days after the US Department of Commerce added Inspur Group, which owns a 36 per cent equity stake in the u

  • How will Britain's plan tackle illegal migration?

    STORY: The British government has set out plans for a new law barring entry to asylum seekers in small boats. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that preventing boat arrivals is one of his five key leadership priorities. But what does the move mean in practice?Last year, more than 45,000 migrants arrived on the south coast of England, with around 90% applying for asylum. This new legislation would mean that anyone who arrives this way will be prevented from claiming asylum.Here's Britain's Interior Minister, Suella Braverman.“They will not stop coming here until the world knows that if you enter Britain illegally, you will be detained and swiftly removed. Removed, back to your country, if it’s safe, or to a safe country, a safe third country, like Rwanda. That is precisely what this bill will do. That is how we will stop the boats.”Last year, Britain agreed a deal to send tens of thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles away to Rwanda.The first deportation flight was blocked by an injunction from the European Court of Human Rights. London's High Court then ruled it lawful in December, but opponents are seeking to appeal that verdict.Sunak said Tuesday's new legislation means the government will, quote, "take back control of our borders, once and for all."Charities say the proposal may be impractical, and criminalize the efforts of thousands of genuine refugees.Opposition parties too have questioned whether the latest plans would be any more effective than previous attempts to stop people from making the crossing.That begs the question - will migrants actually be deterred from trying to reach the UK?Clare Moseley from Care4Calais says she doesn't think the "draconian" measures will work.''I cannot see any prospect of this stopping people crossing the (English) Channel. As we said, the Rwanda deal had no impact in people crossing the Channel. Deterrence in general, for the last ten years, our government has followed policies based on deterrence and none of them have had any impact on people crossing the Channel. So why should this be any different.''The Refugee Council charity says tens of thousands of genuine refugees who would previously have been granted asylum would be "locked up like criminals" under the plans. That being the case, will Sunak face opposition to the legislation - or even legal challenges? Well, there are many practical and legal issues to the proposals, including where migrants can be deported to if they cannot claim asylum. Rwanda only had one hostel to accept UK arrivals last year, with the capacity for 100 people - a fraction of those who have arrived in the UK on small boats.The government has said it plans to house people in disused military bases and vacation parks. But there are questions if the government has the capacity to keep people detained in these centers.Some lawyers say the new plans also seemingly disregard Britain’s commitments under the United Nations Refugee Convention.The rules there provide a route to a fair hearing for asylum seekers - no matter how they arrived in a country.This could lead to the government facing legal challenges over the legislation. Governments across the world are wrestling with how to deal with an influx of refugees fleeing war-torn countries or persecution in their homelands.Sunak is trying to build a reputation as a leader who by mastering the detail can fix complex problems that have eluded his predecessors. But his comments about the new immigration plans have raised expectations that this will effectively end small-boat crossings.

  • Georgia's opposition calls fresh protests over new law after clashes

    Georgian opposition and civil society groups called for new protests Wednesday against government plans to introduce controversial "foreign agent" legislation, reminiscent of Russian legislation to pressure critics.The calls came after more than sixty of people were detained and dozens of police officers wounded in violent clashes that broke out in the capital Tbilisi late Tuesday, amid fears of democratic backsliding in Georgia.&nbsp;"Starting from 3:00 pm (1100 GMT), Georgians will start to gather on Rustaveli Avenue and that will continue every day," politician Nika Melia said.Civil society groups called for protests outside parliament later Wednesday.They are opposing a bill on the "transparency of foreign funding", which critics say resembles a Russian law against "foreign agents".In Russia, the foreign agent label, which recalls the term "enemies of the people" of the Soviet era, has been used extensively by the authorities against political opponents, journalists and human rights activists accused of conducting foreign-funded political activities.Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has defended his "balanced" Russia policy as aimed at ensuring "peace and stability".After lawmakers gave initial backing for the draft law, thousands took to the streets on Tuesday.Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili expressed support for the demonstrators and vowed to veto the legislation.Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters.Demonstrators had "thrown various objects -- stones, inflammable and blunt objects... physically assaulted and resisted policemen," the interior ministry said.&nbsp;- Molotov cocktails -"Later, people started an organised attack on the parliament building, throwing so-called 'Molotov cocktails' and fireworks," the ministry said.&nbsp;It added that 66 people has been arrested for minor hooliganism and disobeying law enforcement forces.&nbsp;Up to 50 police officers were wounded in the clashes, the ministry added, with several still hospitalised."No matter how many times they disperse us, no matter how much gas they use, we will gather again and again, and there should be more and more of us," Melia was cited as saying in local media.Melia is chairman of the United National Movement party of Georgia's jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili.Georgia's treatment of Saakashvili, whose health has drastically deteriorated in jail, has drawn international condemnation.Late last month, European Union member states issued a formal diplomatic warning to Georgia's leaders over Saakashvili's health.In recent years Georgian authorities have faced mounting international criticism over a perceived backsliding on democracy, seriously damaging Tbilisi's ties with Brussels.Georgia applied for EU membership together with Ukraine and Moldova&nbsp;days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.In June, EU leaders granted formal candidate status to Kyiv and Chisinau but said Tbilisi must implement a number of reforms first.Plans to join NATO and the EU are enshrined in Georgia's constitution and are supported by at least 80 percent of the population, according to opinion polls.bur/dt/js

  • Senate to vote on D.C. crime law that would lower penalties. Here's what to know about the bill.

    D.C's crime bill would reduce mandatory sentences for violent crimes at a time when the GOP is blasting Joe Biden and Democrats as soft on crime.

  • China’s response to a U.S. TikTok ban ‘will be negative,’ Pangaea Policy founder says

    Pangaea Policy Founder Terry Haines joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how markets are reacting to China Foreign Prime Minister Qin Gang’s warning to the U.S. as tensions grow, investor sentiment, why the U.S. views TikTok as a national security threat, and the outlook for U.S.-China relations.

  • The gender health gap: 10 times medicine failed women

    In modern times, why is there still such a stark gap between the way women and men are treated when seeking healthcare?

  • Housing market sentiment is nearing all-time lows as Americans fret over mortgage rates and employment outlook

    Fannie Mae's Home Purchasing Sentiment Index slid back near a record-low this week as mortgage rates moved higher.

  • U.K. plan to curb migrant "illegal arrivals" called "morally repugnant"

    The United Nations refugee agency voiced concern, saying the law "would amount to an asylum ban – extinguishing the right to seek refugee protection."

  • Bushmills Just Dropped a Pair of Ultra-Aged Irish Whiskeys

    The 25- and 30-year-old single malts will now be a part of the distillery's core offerings.

  • Tennessee show law trying to erase drag culture, performer Bella DuBalle says

    Tennessee lawmakers recently passed a law that restricts certain types of performances in public space, or any place where a child might see them. The restriction includes topless acts, strippers, or "male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to prurient interests." Proponents of this bill describe the need to "protect children" from over-sexualized content, but many LGBTQ Americans feel like their art forms, and even their gender identity, have come under attack.

  • Iran urged to release reporter who covered mystery poisonings

    Leading media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Wednesday urged Iran to release a journalist arrested after closely covering a spate of mystery poisonings of schoolgirls, saying the detention appeared to be an attempt to silence him.Paris-based RSF said Ali Pourtabatabaei began covering the story for the Qom News website and on Twitter as soon as the first cases of poisoning were reported in the holy city of Qom at the end of November, and he was still covering the story when he wa

  • Winter storm will stretch 1,800 miles from Plains to Northeast; 'miracle' in Kentucky town after tornado: Weather updates

    Another cross-country winter storm will develop this week on the heels of a system that caused havoc in recent days, leading to 13 deaths. Updates.

  • Mayor Eric Adams pushing for a place on national stage

    The 2024 Presidential Election may seem like a long way off, but pieces are already settling into place for what is likely going to be another bruising election battle. Mayor Eric Adams is expected to be part of a national advisory board stumping for President Biden and Democrats nationwide, as he continues pushing to push for a place on the national stage.

  • San Bernardino Mountain community access remains limited

    Access to San Bernardino Mountain communities was limited to emergency vehicles Monday in some areas. Side roads in neighborhoods were still blocked by snow.

  • US announces $6 billion in grants to decarbonize heavy industry

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration said on Wednesday it is directing $6 billion in funding to speed decarbonization projects in energy-hungry industries like steel, aluminum and cement making that contribute nearly 25% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. The Industrial Demonstrations Program will provide competitive grants to technology developers, industry, universities and others for up to 50% of the cost of projects that aim to cut emissions from industry that also includes production of chemicals, ceramics and paper, the Department of Energy (DOE) said. The program is part of President Joe Biden's pledge to decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050.

  • Arizona AG Mayes sues to stop Cochise County election switch

    The Republican majority on the Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted to transfer of all election functions from the nonpartisan elections department to the county’s elected recorder, also a Republican. The move follows the resignation of the elections director, who had objected to the board’s efforts to conduct a full hand count of last year’s vote.