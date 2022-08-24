Jill Biden tests positive again for COVID-19

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday in what her spokeswoman described as a rebound case.

“After testing negative on Tuesday, just now, the first lady has tested positive for COVID-19 by antigen testing,” Elizabeth Alexander, Jill Biden’s communications director, said in a statement. “This represents a ‘rebound’ positivity.”

First lady Jill Biden, seen here in the White House Rose Garden in May, has again tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Wednesday. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

The 71-year-old first lady, who is double vaccinated and twice boosted, tested positive for the virus earlier this month after experiencing mild symptoms. She was prescribed a course of Paxlovid and isolated at a private home on Kiawah Island, S.C., where she and President Biden were vacationing.

After testing negative twice, Jill Biden traveled to Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Sunday.

The first lady has had “no reemergence of symptoms,” Alexander said, adding that she will remain in Delaware where she has “reinitiated isolation procedures.”

President Biden recently recovered from his own bout with COVID-19. The president also experienced “rebound” positivity after isolating and testing negative.

He continues to test negative, the White House said.