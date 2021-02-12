Jill Biden decorated the White House lawn with giant hearts as a 'Valentine to the country'

Melissa Wiley
White House North Lawn Decorated With Valentines Day Messages Of Hope And Unity
Heart-shaped signs with Valentine's Day messages are on display on the North Lawn of the White House on February 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Giant pink, red, and white heart cutouts appeared on the White House's North Lawn Friday morning.

  • The installation is Jill Biden's "Valentine to the country," her office said in a statement.

  • Joe Biden told reporters this morning that Valentine's Day is his wife's "favorite day."

Valentine's Day has come early to the White House.

Overnight, giant red, white, and pink cutout hearts decorated with words like "healing," "compassion," "love," and "unity" appeared on the North Lawn.

The cutouts are Jill Biden's "surprise Valentine messages to the country" and a call "back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family," her office said in a statement provided to the Associated Press.

The Bidens took an unannounced walk this morning with their two German shepherds to see the installation, which will remain on the North Lawn through the weekend.

"I just wanted some joy," the first lady told reporters. "With the pandemic - everybody's feeling a little down, so it's just a little joy, a little hope, that's all."

Joe Biden added that Valentine's is Jill's "favorite day, for real" and recalled how in 2009, during his first year as vice president, Jill painted a heart on every window pane in the White House vice president's office with the message "Joe loves Jill."

"None of them said 'Jill loves Joe,' they said 'Joe loves Jill' in every one," he said.

One year later for Valentine's Day, Joe Biden surprised Jill with a commemorative tree plaque on the grounds of the vice president's residence that also read "Joe loves Jill."

"Everyone knows I love her more than she loves me," he quipped to reporters this morning.

After their walk, the first lady took to Twitter to share photos of her painting one of the signs, adding the signature "Love, Jill."

"As you may know, the First Lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family," her office said in a statement. "Valentine's Day has always been one of her favorite holidays. Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country."

