Jill Biden decorates White House lawn for Valentine's Day
The handprints of military children pressed onto paper hearts are decorating a corner inside the White House and the lawn as first lady Jill Biden celebrates Valentine’s Day. (February 14)
Jill Biden will be in Mesa on Feb. 13 "to highlight the Biden's Administration's commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning."
The replacement Rust cinematographer Bianca Cline will donate her salary to charity, and a documentary about the late Halyna Hutchins' life is in the works too
"Everyone got to talk about it, and it was just more publicity," Brady said on his podcast, "Let's Go," and added: "Is any publicity bad publicity?"
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and love is certainly in the air at some local businesses that are preparing for the big day.
Katherine Schwarzenegger revealed how husband Chris Pratt will be treating her on Valentine's Day 2023 along with kids Lyla, Eliose and Jack.
New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that the court’s ruling demonstrated that Trump is “not above the law.”
Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks called on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to take action after a historical painting depicting Jesus was covered with a curtain by the academy.
It’s the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort. Here's what you need to know about Queen Consort Camilla's coronation crown.
Cast members of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" are saying stop the bullying after the death of a 14-year-old Central Regional High student.
The Queen is to become the first consort since the 18th century to reuse a crown at the Coronation after opting against the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond.
"Joy’s bra started making all kinds of eyes at people at the table," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said about the incident
As any good marketeer – or Madonna, or the rapper currently known as Diddy, or the drink formerly known as Lilt, or the man always known as Matt Hancock – could tell you, it’s helpful to undergo the occasional rebrand if you wish to stay relevant and thriving in a fast-paced world.
While beauty trends come and go, a plush, glossy lip look will never go out of style.
2. These vanilla cupcakes have a chocolate drizzle and an unexpected surprise: a berry-filled center! Like finding hidden treasure for the sweet-toothed. 4. Your amour will go gaga over this French cherry dessert, which studs clean pastry dough with sauteeed cherries.
The Biden administration is allowing state Medicaid funds to pay for groceries to promote better health and to reduce pressure on the health care system.
Chris Jones hyping up his teammates will give you GOOSEBUMPS.
The United Nations Security Council opened a debate on the security implications of sea-level rise with a stark warning from U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday morning.
There is a startled pause on the other end of the line when I ask a 30-something lawyer in Paris whether he’s worried he might get sacked for sleeping with a younger colleague. “Bah, non, of course not,” he replies. “How young do you think she is?”