Jill Biden dons wig and air hostess costume to give passengers April Fools' Day surprise

US First Lady Jill Biden deplanes upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland - AFP

Jill Biden, who is known for her love of practical jokes, gave journalists an April Fools' Day Surprise to remember on a flight back to the White House from California.

During meal service on Thursday, a flight attendant wearing a airline costume an a dark wig with a “Jasmine” name tag passed out ice cream bars.

The First Lady later returned, whipped off the wig and shouted “April Fools'” as she revealed her identity, according to a report from reporters onboard Executive One Foxtrot.

Members of the media were fooled - but so were members of the former school teacher’s staff.

US labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta walks with first lady Jill Biden as she leaves a vaccination site at The Forty Acres - AFP

"The pool [of reporters] was indeed totally fooled but takes comfort in the fact that none of FLOTUS’ staff recognised Dr. Biden in disguise either," wrote journalist Emily Goodin from the MailOnline, using the First Lady of the United States acronym. "The pool laughed. FLOTUS, laughing and visibly pleased with her prank, returned to her cabin.

"The ice cream bars – vanilla with a hard chocolate coating – were delicious."

Mrs Biden was pictured later disembarking from the plane wearing an all-black ensemble with black patterned tights.

Mrs Biden, who met with farm workers and visited a vaccination site in California during her Thursday trip, enjoys pranks. In her memoir, she recounted that when her husband was vice president, she hid in an overhead bin on Air Force Two and surprised someone looking to stow luggage, according to The Associated Press.

First Lady Jill Biden deplanes upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland - AFP

President Joe and Jill Biden’s grandchildren last year revealed their grandmother can be somewhat of a jokester in a promotional video played on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

“I would say she’s not your average grandmother,” granddaughter Natalie Biden said. "She's a prankster, she's very mischievous."

"When she goes on a run, sometimes she'll find like a dead snake and she'll pick it up and put it in a bag and she'll use it to scare someone," Natalie Biden said.

Mr Biden previously revealed April Fools' Day is "like a tradition" for his wife's family and he wakes up every April 1 worrying “what in the hell is Jill going to do this time? I feel so stupid.”

Mrs Biden, 69, has said of her practical jokes: “I’ve always believed you’ve got to steal the joyful moments when you can,” she wrote.

Others in past administrations have played April Fools' Day pranks.

As first lady, Barbara Bush wore a strawberry blonde wig to a Gridiron dinner on April 1, 1989. It was a spoof to poke fun at all the attention paid to her looks and white hair.