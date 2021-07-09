Jill Biden’s ex-husband tells TV station he had affair with wife of accused killer Robert Durst weeks before she vanished

The former husband of first lady Jill Biden claims in a new report that he had a secret affair with accused murderer Robert Durst’s first wife Kathie Durst just 10 days before she went missing in 1982.

Bill Stevenson, who was married to Jill Biden from 1970 to 1975, says he also witnessed Robert Durst fly into a rage and get violent with Kathie inside one of their Manhattan apartments.

In an exclusive interview with the New York regional cable channel News 12, Stevenson said he finally felt compelled to step forward because Robert Durst is now on trial for a 2001 California murder that prosecutors claim links back to Kathie.

“I feel like I’m the missing link in this case,” Stevenson told the New York news station in an interview that aired Thursday night.

Stevenson, founder of Delaware’s storied Stone Balloon rock music venue, said he met Kathie in the 1960s when they were kids spending summers in the Poconos.

“As we went through our lives together, I watched her grow up to be a beautiful young woman,” he said.

They stayed in touch, and Kathie and Robert Durst even visited the home he shared with his then-wife Jill in 1974.

Stevenson told News 12′s Tara Rosenblum that Kathie and Jill hit it off, but he found Robert Durst’s behavior disturbing.

“I remember him talking to himself in my garage. To me, it was like, ‘Oh my God,’” he said.

A few years later, Kathie called him in a panic, saying she was “scared to death” in her marriage because her millionaire real estate heir husband was physically abusing her, he said.

“I think at that point she really couldn’t trust anybody around her who knew Robert, I guess. I don’t know why she picked me, but I’m glad she did,” he said.

Stevenson said he visited Kathie in New York several times in the two months before she disappeared, including one time with his best friend George Kearns.

During the visit with Kearns, Kathie approached Stevenson in a “silk nightie” and led him to her bedroom, he claimed.

Story continues

“We closed the door and life changed for both of us. Totally unexpected. Beautiful night and no regrets,” he said.

But the next morning, Robert Durst pounded on the apartment door around 7:30 a.m. and confronted Kathie over her visitors.

“He had a wad of cash rolled up and hit her right in the face with it, and it was so crazy, and he started yelling, ‘Kathleen, this isn’t going to happen,’” Stevenson told News 12. “And she started yelling, ‘I’m moving to Delaware. I’m moving to Delaware. I’m done.’ And I’m like, sitting there. I’m in shock. People have to understand that this guy is a monster — I saw it in his eyes.”

Robert Durst, 78, claims he has no idea what happened to his first wife after he allegedly drove her to a train station in Westchester, New York, on Jan. 31, 1982, so she could travel to Manhattan to attend a new medical school rotation the next morning.

Los Angeles prosecutors, meanwhile, claim he killed Kathie to avoid a bitter divorce and then murdered his best friend Susan Berman in California in 2000 because he feared Berman was about to rat him out amid a renewed investigation of Kathie’s missing persons case.

Jurors in Los Angeles are now hearing the Berman murder case, with Robert Durst appearing in custody.

Defense lawyer Dick DeGuerin watched the News 12 report Thursday night but declined to comment when asked what he thought of Stevenson’s account.

“I’d love to say what I think, but since I’m in the middle of trial I don’t believe I should say anything,” he told the New York Daily News.

The friend who allegedly was with Stevenson at Kathie’s apartment backed him up in comments to News 12.

“It was a lot of yelling and screaming and he was very angry,” Kearns said in recounting Robert Durst’s behavior during the alleged early-morning confrontation. “I was behind Bill behind the door ... You know, whatever happened could have happened that morning if we hadn’t been there. I mean, he just had no control over himself, you know, just kind of out of his mind, angry.”

Stevenson said Kathie vanished 10 days after their romantic liaison, and he rushed to an NYPD precinct to say he suspected Robert Durst was to blame.

“I got in my car and went to the 19th Precinct, literally within 24 hours. And I said, ‘He killed her,’” Stevenson said. Someone at the station “wrote a couple of things down” and gave him the brush-off, he said.

The NYPD told News 12 the department doesn’t keep visitor logs going back that far, so it was impossible to confirm Stevenson’s account.

Stevenson got emotional as he told the station he wished he could have done more.

“I do feel like I let her down. I look back at that last two months and go, ‘What could I have done differently?’” he said.

