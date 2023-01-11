Jill Biden ‘feeling well’ after getting cancerous lesions removed, White House says

First lady Jill Biden is “feeling well” after having two cancerous lesions removed, the White House said Wednesday.

Surgeons at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, successfully removed a small lesion above her right eye, as well as another cancerous lesion on her chest that was discovered during her preoperative consultation.

All cancerous tissue was removed from both areas, which were “left clear of any residual skin cancer cells,” said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician.

“We will monitor the area closely as it heals but do not anticipate any more procedures will be needed,” he added.

The lesions were confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer that doesn’t tend to metastasize as some more serious skin cancers are known to do. They can, however, increase in size, “resulting in a more significant issue,” O’Connor said.

Surgeons also discovered a third small lesion on the first lady’s left eyelid during surgical preparation. That lesion was “fully excised” and sent for examination.

“As anticipated, the first lady is experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well,” O’Connor said.

The 71-year-old first lady arrived at Walter Reed accompanied by her husband, President Joe Biden, at around 8 a.m.

She was expected to return to the White House Wednesday evening.

