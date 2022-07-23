Jill Biden heckled at Connecticut ice cream shop: 'Your husband is the worst'

First lady Jill Biden was heckled by unknown bystanders on Wednesday as she walked into a Connecticut ice cream shop.

"Your husband is the worst President we ever had, you owe us gas money," a man shouted at Biden as she walked into the Arethusa Farms ice cream shop in New Haven.

"Thank you! Thank you for your support, thank you!" Biden responded with a smile and a wave.

A second heckler then shouted at Biden, "You suck!"

Biden was in Connecticut with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont as part of a national summer learning tour highlighting learning loss suffered by children as a result of coronavirus lockdowns.

"Discovered today that @FLOTUS and I share two common loves: teaching kids and ice cream," Lamont tweeted along with pictures from the visit to the shop.

Arethusa Farms posted on Instagram that the company was "extremely honored and humbled" by Biden’s visit.

Biden’s visit came the day before the White House revealed that her husband, President Joe Biden, tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a trip to the Middle East.

