Jill Biden issues message of support for Ukrainian women, Russian protesters





Jill Biden is sharing a message of support both for the women of Ukraine "fighting to keep their country free" and in Russia, where they are "protesting and speaking out" against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The first lady issued a statement on Tuesday to mark International Women's Day.

"Women have never been silent, but women have been silenced. That's because our voices are powerful. When we raise them, we can tear down injustice, topple tyrants and demagogues and shatter the shields of oppression," Biden said.

Biden praised women around the world who "courageously use their voice, no matter the cost."=

"To our sisters from Ukraine who are fighting to keep their country free and their families alive: We stand with you in solidarity," Biden said. Her comments came amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Putin's forces.

"To our sisters in Russia who are protesting and speaking out against the invasion at great personal risk: We see your courage," Biden, 70, said.

Biden also thanked "women warriors around the world," who she credited with "building a better future for all of us."

Biden's statement came a day after she told a crowd at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser on tribal lands of the Gila River Indian Community that Putin needed to be held accountable for the "horrible war that he's really trying to drag the rest of the world into," according to a White House press pool report.

"I think the whole world, their hearts are going out to the Ukrainian people," she said.

"We continue to stand with and support the Ukrainians while they're fighting for their freedom," Biden added. "I mean, don't you admire them? How hard they fight."