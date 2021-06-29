Jill Biden lands Vogue cover after Melania Trump snub

First lady Jill Biden is set to appear in Vogue, raising eyebrows after former first lady Melania Trump, a model, never received the cover treatment.

Biden, herself a former amateur model, was photographed by Annie Leibovitz for Vogue's August issue wearing Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors, and Ralph Lauren on the White House's Truman Balcony, outside the Oval Office, and inside the East Wing.

In the profile published online Tuesday, titled"A First Lady for All of Us: On the Road with Dr. Jill Biden," Biden told the magazine she hopes the White House will "feel comfortable," comparing it to her million-dollar beach house in Delaware.

"It’s like my beach house, where you feel like you can just come in, and your bathing suit is sandy, but it’s okay to sit down on the chair. I want people to feel that way, that they’re comfortable, that it’s their house. Not like, ‘Oh, I can’t touch this,’” she said.

Touting her work for the administration, including promoting her husband's $1.8 trillion social welfare package and restarting military family support program Joining Forces, Biden seemed happy to speak about balancing her first lady duties with teaching three courses at Northern Virginia Community College. But she bristled when pressed on her sartorial choices by the fashion-forward magazine.

“It’s kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear or if I put my hair in a scrunchie. I put my hair up! Or the stocking thing.… Fishnetgate? “It’s amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail,” she said. “And they weren’t fishnets. They weren’t lace. They were very pretty stockings.”

Biden also opened up about "trying to get to know" members of the press, sometimes holding off-the-record conversations with reporters who travel with her.

"I don’t think it should be, you know, me versus the press," she said.

That was a dynamic Trump did not avoid. She and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour exchanged multiple barbs over the former first lady's absence from the magazine. While Trump landed the cover in 2005, she is the only recent first lady since Hillary Clinton not to be included as a White House resident.

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy was among Vogue's critics, describing Wintour's decision "as fashion affirmative action."

"They never put impeccably stylish FLOTUS, Melania Trump, on their cover. Vogue is a joke!" she tweeted.

Vogue interviewed President Joe Biden as well for the piece, the commander in chief talking about the first couple's newfound lack of freedom and privacy.

“I miss her. I’m really proud of her. But it’s not like we can just go off like we used to," he said. "When we were living in Delaware and married, once a month we’d just go up to a local bed-and-breakfast by ourselves, to make sure we had a romantic time to just get away and hang out with each other."

