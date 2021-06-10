Jill Biden wears 'Love' jacket, drawing comparisons to Melania Trump's 'I really don't care, do u?'
While President Biden was meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the G-7 summit in Cornwall, England, on Thursday, first lady Jill Biden wore a black jacket with the word “Love” on the back.
The outfit drew immediate comparisons to former first lady Melania Trump, who infamously wore a green jacket emblazoned with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” on its back during a 2018 visit to children separated from their parents at the U.S. border.
At that time, Melania Trump didn’t explain what message she was trying to send by wearing the jacket to the facility in McAllen, Texas.
Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, insisted there was no “hidden message” behind the jacket, adding: “I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”
Melania Trump later said she wore it “for the left-wing media who are criticizing me ... to show them that I don’t care.”
Asked by reporters Thursday what message she was trying to send with her sartorial choice, Jill Biden said it was obvious.
“I think that we’re bringing love from America,” she said. “This is a global conference, and we are trying to bring unity across the globe. And I think it’s needed right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense of hope after this year of the pandemic.”
