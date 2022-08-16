Jill Biden positive for COVID, has 'mild' symptoms
First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday. (Aug. 16)
First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday. (Aug. 16)
First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a statement released by her office. NBC News' Maura Barrett reports the first lady will be treated with Paxlovid and will isolate for at least five days at a private residence in South Carolina where she and President Joe Biden were vacationing.
Jill Buden's positive test comes amid the president’s recovery.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted death row inmate Richard Glossip a 60-day stay of execution on Tuesday while a state appeals court considers his claim of innocence. Stitt signed an executive order delaying Glossip’s execution for the 1997 killing of Glossip's boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese, that was scheduled for Sept. 22. “This stay is granted to allow time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to address a pending legal proceeding," the order states.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott founder Nancy Thompson and member Angie Fenimore discuss their mission to replace Texas’ Republican governor with Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke.
"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior," Miller said.
First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 nine days after President Biden recovered from a rebound case.
Dr. Biden began to develop cold-like symptoms Monday evening, nearly a month after the president first tested positive for COVID-19
President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law on August 14, 1935, and Democratic leaders on Monday celebrated the 87th anniversary of that monumental event – while warning that Republicans want to tear new holes in the wildly popular and remarkably effective safety net program. In a video, President Joe Biden celebrated the birthday sitting in front of a cake, while praising Social Security, which he said he wants to protect and expand, for allowing senior citizens to “
(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. was ordered to hand over files from its former consumer product head to Elon Musk on spam and bot accounts the billionaire has cited in seeking to abandon his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit
Attorneys for the state submitted the ex-wife's sworn statement to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for a clemency hearing Aug. 23.
Progress roundup: Discoveries in both Brazil and Turkey were so vast that paleontologists and archaeologists have a wealth of opportunities to learn.
When it comes to losing weight, many of us think about what to eat rather than when to eat. But does the timing of your meals matter? New research suggests that it does, in fact, make a difference. In the study, researchers examined 90 people with obesity to see whether practicing time-restricted ...
Nathan Apodaca's TikTok singing along to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" garnered millions of views and hundreds of copycats. Now, he's on a TV show.
Jolie had leveled accusations of physical and verbal abuse by her ex-husband in 2016
Sources told The Times the procedures for returning documents were ignored during the chaotic final days of Trump's presidency.
Some social media users love the new item, but others claimed it was strange and disappointing.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson predicted former President Trump will be indicted following a search at his Florida residence last week carried out by the FBI in connection with an investigation into classified information reportedly taken from the White House. “There’s nothing to see here, that’s the line,” Carlson said on his show Monday, naming…
Jake Paul hasn't been shy about calling out the UFC roster but admits there's one fighter he wouldn't want to box.
The former LA Fire Department captain was present at the scene of the incident and spoke of images that will “haunt [him] forever” after admitting that he took 25 to 30 photographs of the crash site.View Entire Post ›
Could Martha be Pete's next girlfriend?