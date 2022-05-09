Jill Biden was president's eyes, ears on trip to Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jill Biden
    Jill Biden
    First Lady of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Olena Zelenska
    Olena Zelenska
    Ukrainian architect and screenwriter
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The first telephone call Jill Biden made from her black SUV after an unannounced meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart inside the embattled country was to her husband, President Joe Biden.

Biden and Olena Zelenska, who had not been seen in public since President Vladimir Putin sent Russia's military into her country nearly 11 weeks ago, had just spent about two hours together at a school in Uzhhorod in western Ukraine.

With her visit to the Ukraine war zone, the U.S. first lady was able to act as a second pair of eyes and ears for the president, who so far has been unable to visit the country himself.

“Sometimes the first lady is able to do things and get into places where the president can’t,” said Myra Gutin, author of “The President’s Partner: The First Lady in the Twentieth Century.”

Jill Biden wrapped up her four-day trip to Eastern Europe on Monday after meeting in Bratislava with Zuzana Caputova, Slovakia's first female president. Her trip over the border on Sunday to meet with Zelenska and refugees from elsewhere in Ukraine was a highpoint of the visit.

Seated across from Caputova, Jill Biden said she told her husband in their phone call “just how much I saw the need to support the people of Ukraine” and about “the horrors and the brutality that the people I had met had experienced.”

Ever since Russia opened war on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been open about wanting Biden to visit him in Kyiv, just like many other world leaders have done, including Canada's Justin Trudeau on Sunday.

The closest President Biden has been to Ukraine was a stop in Rzeszow, Poland, in late March after he went to Brussels to discuss the war with other world leaders. At the time, he publicly lamented that he was not allowed to cross the Polish border and go into western Ukraine.

"Part of my disappointment is that I can't see it firsthand ... they will not let me," Biden said, likely speaking about the ever-present security concerns associated with presidential travel that are heightened by any talk of sending him to an active war zone.

The White House said as recently as last week that while the president “would love to visit” Ukraine there were no plans for him to do so at this time.

Security is a concern for the first lady, too. But when she travels solo, she flies on a smaller plane than the president's Air Force One and with a significantly smaller “package” of Secret Service agents, Air Force crew members, White House staff and, sometimes, journalists.

The difference in the “footprint” makes it easier for a first lady to act as an emissary for the president and then tell him about what she picks up during her travels.

Jill Biden had wanted to visit Ukraine in March but settled on a Mother's Day weekend trip to help buck up Ukrainian moms who fled with their children to “frontline” countries like Slovakia that border Ukraine and have been taking them in.

During multiple stops in Romania and Slovakia, refugees shared their heartbreaking stories with the first lady — but also their gratitude for her visit as a high-profile symbol of U.S. support.

While first ladies lack the power or authority to send money or fighter jets, what they can do is show people that they — and the United States — care, Gutin said.

A first lady is a presidential adviser without comparison.

On a trip like this, “she will be able to say to the refuges, ‘I’m going to tell the president what I saw, I’m going to tell the president what you told me,'" Gutin, a professor at Rider University in New Jersey, said in an interview before the trip.

The first lady was so eager to tell the president about her meeting with Zelenska that he was the first person she called from her vehicle after that portion of the trip had concluded.

The trip gave Jill Biden something else, too: a chance to practice the “soft diplomacy” that first ladies engage in while representing the United States abroad.

Her first stop in Europe was a military base near the Black Sea in Romania to meet U.S. troops deployed there by the president in the run-up to the Russia-Ukraine war. She brought them 50 gallons of ketchup after learning that base supplies of the condiment had run low.

She had the belly of her plane packed with seven trunks of supplies for refugees, including blankets, playing cards, coloring books and crayons, T-shirts, gardenia-scented candles, toiletry kits and other items. The White House logo or the Bidens' signatures were on everything.

As she interacted with displaced Ukrainians and the volunteers helping them, the first lady sometimes turned the person she was face to face with around and asked them to tell their story to the journalists in the room.

“Come here so the press can hear you, then they know what you're doing,” she said Sunday while repositioning a local volunteer working in one of the tents at a processing facility at the Slovak border crossing in Vysne Nemecke.

Soft diplomacy works in reverse, too.

Jill Biden sported a large Ukraine flag pin on her lapel after she returned to the Kosice airport from Ukraine. It was a gift from the head of Zelenska's security detail after the U.S. first lady presented him with one of her souvenir coins.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jill Biden meets Ukraine's first lady on Mother's Day

    U.S First Lady Jill Biden made a surprise meeting with Olena Zelenska, the Ukrainian First Lady, on Mother's Day during her unannounced visit to western Ukraine. The two First Ladies joined children to work on art projects for their mothers at a school, which is also a shelter for displaced persons in Uzhhorod city.

  • Biden Can Barely Say ‘Abortion’—Can He Lead on It?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFor 468 days, supporters of Roe v. Wade called on President Joe Biden to say the word “abortion.”Once he finally did, however, some of them almost wished he hadn’t.“Maybe I shouldn’t have asked him to say ‘abortion,’” Renee Bracey Sherman, founder and executive director of We Testify, an organization that represents those who have had abortions, told The Daily Beast. “Like, be careful what you wish for.”Speaking on a tarmac hours after t

  • AP Interview: Lithuania FM calls for regime change in Russia

    Lithuania’s top diplomat said Monday that removing Russian President Vladimir Putin from power is the only way to protect the West and its allies from future threats from Moscow, urging an even tougher stance than the U.S. and many NATO allies have been willing to pursue since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In an interview with The Associated Press in Washington, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said Putin’s annual Victory Day speech was “underwhelming” and that the “gloomy faces” of generals and others were signs of failing in the Ukraine war.

  • ‘I Want to Meet With the Taliban’: Tales of Trump’s Head-Scratching Diplomacy

    An exclusive excerpt from Mark Esper’s new memoir.

  • The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Protests target conservative justices

    To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. TALK OF THE MORNING …

  • Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

    Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions. “I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” the U.S. first lady told Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

  • Tanks, missiles and dogs: See what Russia brought to its Victory Day parade

    Missiles, tanks and other armored vehicles rumbled over the cobblestones in the annual military parade, and thousands of troops marched in tight formation as President Vladimir Putin watched with other dignitaries.

  • US sending Ukraine electronic jamming gear in $150M package

    The equipment will be siphoned from American defense stocks, marking the ninth drawdown for Ukraine since August 2021.

  • Goodluck Jonathan: Nigeria's former president seeks APC nomination

    Goodluck Jonathan wants to stand in next year's election for the party that defeated him in 2015.

  • In The Know by Yahoo presents the Asian-Owned Brands Shop

    Support the APPI community by shopping these incredible Asian-owned brands. You'll find stellar products for your home, closet and more.

  • Putin defends Russia's brutal battle for Ukraine

    At Russia's Victory Day parade, President Vladimir Putin defended his invasion ofUkraine. Millions of people have been displaced by the fighting and cities have been leveled. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins "CBS News Mornings" with more.

  • Jill Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

    Biden met with first lady Olena Zelenska in a private meeting on Mother's Day, a day after meeting with refugees and humanitarian organizations in Romania.

  • U.S. first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

    (Reuters) -U.S. first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Sunday to show support for its people amid Russia's invasion, visiting a school that is serving as a temporary shelter and meeting Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska. "I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine," Biden said, according to a report by a Washington Post reporter shared with other media organizations. Biden, who had been traveling in neighboring Slovakia, gave flowers to Zelenska, who was making her first public appearance since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, according to a U.S. official.

  • Rescuers search blown-out Havana hotel, at least 26 dead

    STORY: The blast at the boutique Hotel Saratoga seriously damaged two adjoining upscale apartment buildings and inflicted lighter damage to 17 structures within a two-block radius.Debris fell on pedestrians in the heavily travelled area and glass and debris went flying at a nearby grammar school.Authorities said 50 adults and 14 children were also injured, and one of the dead was a Spanish tourist.According to the authorities and local media, rescuers were working to get to a passageway to the basement in hopes there were survivors, but progress was slow as engineers had to ensure the stability of what remained of the building.The hotel, housed in a more than century-old building, had been closed and only workers were inside at the time of the explosion, state-run TV said.

  • 15 Times Lady Gaga Proved That She’s Legitimately The Nicest Celebrity On Earth

    She's giving me a million reasons to continue to stan.View Entire Post ›

  • Highlight's from First Lady Jill Biden's trip to Eastern Europe

    First lady Jill Biden will spend Mother's Day weekend in Eastern Europe meeting with NATO leaders, military personnel and Ukrainian refugees. CBS News political contributor and Washington Post White House reporter Sean Sullivan spoke with CBS News anchor Meg Oliver about the message sent by the first lady's trip.

  • Russian oil boss dies ‘from toad poisoning’

    Alexander Subbotin was a Lukoil board member

  • Group of 7 issues new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine invasion

    New G-7 sanctions target Russian state-controlled TV stations, the industrial sector and finance executives from major banks.

  • Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

    Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death. The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency. Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.

  • Phoenix Suns Star Chris Paul Blasts NBA After Fans Put 'Hands' On His Family During Playoff Game

    "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families," Paul tweeted after the game.