Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron for a State Dinner at the White House, Thursday, December 1, 2022. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

First Lady Jill Biden discussed her husband's political future with the French president, per the NYT.

Emmanuel Macron joined the Bidens in a toast to the US president's 2024 campaign, the report said.

Biden, who is 80, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.

First Lady Jill Biden told French President Emmanuel Macron that she and her husband, President Joe Biden, are ready for his reelection campaign, The New York Times reported.

Biden has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024, and is reported to have been discussing the issue in recent week with close family.

Two sources told the Times that the first lady made the comment at last week's state dinner for Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at the White House. When Macron asked if she was being serious, Jill Biden replied "absolutely", and Macron then led a playful toast to Biden's 2024 campaign, per the Times.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

At 80, Biden is the oldest president in US history, and some critics believe he is too old to run for a second term. Polls indicate that many voters share concerns about his age.

Even so, many believe that Biden will run again, bouyed by his party's showing in the midterm elections.

Earlier this year Biden's poll ratings were at a record low, and his legislative agenda appeared to have stalled. But a stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the midterms, capped off by Raphael Warnock's victory in Georgia's Senate runoff on Tuesday, has given Biden's prospects a new lease of life.

Now that the midterms are over, attention will increasingly turn to 2024.

Former President Donald Trump is so far the only prominent Republican to have announced his 2024 candidacy, and Biden reportedly believes he is well placed to repeat his 2020 election triumph over him if Trump wins the GOP nomination.

However, some Democrats are concerned about Biden's prospects against a younger, up-and-coming Republican candidate, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is 44.

The new Republican majority in the House is also expected to make investigations into Biden and his family a central aim over the next two years.

