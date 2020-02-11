Jill Biden pushes away heckler during husband Joe's New Hampshire rally

Jill Biden pushes away a protester who was trying to interrupt her husband Joe's speech at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire: REUTERS

Former Vice President Joe Biden received a helpful hand from his wife, Dr Jill Biden, on the eve of the New Hampshire primary after one heckler attempted to interrupt his rally.

On Monday evening, the Democratic hopeful had just started his speech at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, when a shouting protester holding a phone approached the podium.

Members of the crowd attempted to block the path of the protester as he got closer to Mr Biden before his wife stepped in.

Video footage showed her walking behind her husband while he stood at the podium to confront the protester. She then placed both her hands on his upper arms and helped guide the man out of the rally with security and other volunteers.

The crowd is heard screaming "We want Joe" to drown out anything the heckler was attempting to stay during his protest.

When asked about the moment later by reporters, Dr Biden said: "I'm a good Philly girl."

Dr Biden was born in Hammonton, New Jersey, but then spent the majority of her childhood in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, with her four younger sisters.

Given her husband's decades-long career in politics and experience on the campaign trail, Dr Biden is no stranger to handling hecklers.

"Joe and I've been married for 42 years. This is how we've always done things. I've campaigned in every election," she told CNN last month. "I go one way, he goes the other way, and so we can cover more ground and talk to more people."

The New Hampshire primary on Tuesday comes at an important moment for the former vice president's campaign after his fourth place finish in Iowa. Early polling suggests Mr Biden could take another hit and fall behind the top three frontrunners — Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren — again.

When asked about his positioning during a Friday's debate in Manchester, Mr Biden said: "It's a long race."

