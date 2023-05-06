Jill Biden reveals Princess of Wales' biggest worry ahead of Coronation

Jill Biden attended the ceremony with her grand daughter Finnegan - REUTERS

The Princess of Wales worried whether one of her children would be able to sit still through the two-hour Coronation service, Jill Biden has revealed.

The first lady, who represented the United States for the event, said she had spoken to the Princess at a Buckingham Palace reception on Friday.

She said they chatted as mothers about the lengths they had gone to to keep their children quiet in church, including feeding them sweets.

Mrs Biden said: "She said she didn't know if her son could sit still for two hours and we just had a good laugh over it. It's just something, I think, that's common to a lot of us."

The First Lady did not reveal which of the royal children the Princess was talking about.

At the service, five-year-old Prince Louis delighted a global audience as he listened intently, stared in awe at the proceedings, and asked his mother questions.

However, in deference to his young age, his parents had earlier concluded a solid two hours would be too long. They arranged for him to be taken out for a break after an hour by an aide.

Following the service Mrs Biden said the Coronation was "just amazing to see" and praised the "beauty in the pageantry of the ceremony".

She said: "You can't imagine that moment where you actually see the crown being placed on the head of the King, and then on the head of the Queen.

"It's really surreal to see and experience that moment. It's my honour to represent the people of the United States and I wanted to be here.

"I felt as I sat there, I felt this sense of decorum and civility that binds together people of all nations."

Mrs Biden brought one of her granddaughters, Finnegan Biden, 23, on the trip.

The First Lady said: "It was so meaningful to me that I could bring Finnegan here, that we could travel together and experience this together and it's meant a lot to both of us."

