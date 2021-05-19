Jill Biden said Kamala Harris could ‘go f*** herself’ after 2019 debate attack on Joe, new book claims
Jill Biden told a group of close supporters that Kamala Harris could “go f*** herself” after the then-Senator attacked Joe Biden during the June 2019 Democratic primary debate regarding his record in the US Senate.
Both the now-first lady and president were caught off-guard at the time by the stinging rebuke of Mr Biden’s recollection of working with segregationist senators and lack of support for school busing — a policy from which Ms Harris benefited as a child.
The report of Ms Biden’s comments comes from an upcoming book on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere, an excerpt of which was published in Politico.
Going into the debate that summer, Mr Biden was the presumed leader of the pack of Democrats vying for the party’s nomination, but his position was precarious and Ms Harris landed a blow that became the most memorable moment of the night.
In the aftermath, multiple people say that Ms Biden said on a phone call with supporters: “With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?”
“Go f*** yourself.”
Politico quotes spokesperson for the first lady Michael Larosa as saying about the report of the call: “Many books will be written on the 2020 campaign, with countless retellings of events — some accurate, some inaccurate.”
He added: “The first lady and her team do not plan to comment on any of them.”
