Jill Biden said Kamala Harris could ‘go f*** herself’ after 2019 debate attack on Joe, new book claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oliver O'Connell
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Long before Ms Harris became Mr Biden&#x002019;s running mate the two clashed during debates, with Ms Biden reportedly slamming the then-Senator for an attack on Joe&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Long before Ms Harris became Mr Biden’s running mate the two clashed during debates, with Ms Biden reportedly slamming the then-Senator for an attack on Joe

(Getty Images)

Jill Biden told a group of close supporters that Kamala Harris could “go f*** herself” after the then-Senator attacked Joe Biden during the June 2019 Democratic primary debate regarding his record in the US Senate.

Both the now-first lady and president were caught off-guard at the time by the stinging rebuke of Mr Biden’s recollection of working with segregationist senators and lack of support for school busing — a policy from which Ms Harris benefited as a child.

The report of Ms Biden’s comments comes from an upcoming book on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere, an excerpt of which was published in Politico.

Going into the debate that summer, Mr Biden was the presumed leader of the pack of Democrats vying for the party’s nomination, but his position was precarious and Ms Harris landed a blow that became the most memorable moment of the night.

In the aftermath, multiple people say that Ms Biden said on a phone call with supporters: “With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?”

“Go f*** yourself.”

Politico quotes spokesperson for the first lady Michael Larosa as saying about the report of the call: “Many books will be written on the 2020 campaign, with countless retellings of events — some accurate, some inaccurate.”

He added: “The first lady and her team do not plan to comment on any of them.”

More follows...

Read More

Watch live as Joe Biden delivers remarks on Covid-19 response and vaccination program

Brazil police investigate top Environment Ministry officials

Biden expects ‘significant de-escalation today on path to ceasefire’ on call to Netanyahu

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nightmare.’ Tennessee hunter bags turkey, but there’s a disgusting surprise inside it

    The sight could ruin a turkey dinner for most folks.

  • Chrissy Teigen deal ‘cancelled’ by Bloomingdale’s due to bullying scandal

    Store was ‘hours away’ from making a deal before pulling out

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • ‘Sir, we know you are behind the desk’: Interior Secretary’s staffer caught on all fours during live TV interview

    Room Rater Twitter account gives bizarre scene 10 out of 10

  • A New Proposal to Force the Pentagon to Clean Up Its Act

    The Department of Defense has famously never passed a financial audit, with the first one coming only in 2017 following decades of avoidance of the issue. The Pentagon failed that first audit, and each one thereafter, much to the chagrin of those hoping to bring an end to the legendarily wasteful spending – and inordinately complex bookkeeping – that has long been a hallmark of military procurement. On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers proposed a new way to put more pressure on the Pentagon to get its financial act together. The Audit the Pentagon Act of 2021 would penalize any part of the Pentagon that fails its audit by forcing it to pay 1% of its budget back to the U.S. Treasury, with the funds being used to reduce the federal deficit. The bill is co-sponsored by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA), along with Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Mike Lee (R-UT). “The Pentagon and the military industrial complex have been plagued by a massive amount of waste, fraud and financial mismanagement for decades. That is absolutely unacceptable,” Sanders said in a statement. “If we are serious about spending taxpayer dollars wisely and effectively, we have got to end the absurdity of the Pentagon being the only agency in the federal government that has not passed an independent audit. The time is long overdue for Congress to hold the Defense Department to the same level of accountability as the rest of the government. That is the very least we can do.” Along with many other critics, the lawmakers believe that the lack of good accounting is a big part of the reason that spending at the Pentagon involves so much waste. “We've seen example after example of excessive and inefficient spending by the Pentagon, and every dollar squandered is a dollar not being used to support our men and women in uniform," Grassley said. "After 30 years to get ready, this bill pushes the Defense Department to finally achieve a clean annual audit – a requirement that every other federal agency is held to.” Pentagon officials say they are trying their best to get a handle on the military’s outsized spending, which is the largest discretionary part of the federal budget, totaling $740 billion this year alone. Both the department and the audit process are extremely complex, requiring more than 20 individual examinations, and results are improving each year. But Pentagon leaders can’t say when they think they’ll finally get a clean result. The bottom line: The senators hope to provide some inspiration to Pentagon leaders as they struggle to get a handle on hundreds of billions in spending. It’s not clear if the bill will be able to progress, but it could end up being considered as part of the next National Defense Authorization Act this fall. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris to Deliver Keynote 2021 Graduation Speech During CNN Special

    Kim Kardashian, Shaquille O'Neal, Kristen Bell and other celebrities will also deliver messages during the graduation event

  • Stephen Miller and 16 other Trump aides are still receiving taxpayer-funded salaries

    The formal presidential transition period ends in July

  • Internet reacts to Andrew Giuliani launching run for New York governor

    ‘I swear I can hear people from New York laughing as they hear Andrew Giuliani is running for Governor’

  • New bodycam footage shows Ronald Greene shouting ‘I’m your brother’ during deadly arrest amid police cover-up claims

    Family is pursuing a federal wrongful-death lawsuit

  • How To Finally Have The Organized Home You've Always Wanted

    It's time to FINALLY get your kid's toys under control. Whip your home into shape by following these expert tips and tricks for tidying spaces — your closet, playroom, bathroom, and more — that are notorious for collecting clutter. Create an easy spot to tuck away the clutter that tends to build up at the bottom of the stairs.

  • Ex-DOJ Official Warns Trump: 'This Is A Letter Talking About Jail Time'

    Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal says the former president as well as his two adult sons are facing a serious legal threat.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning takes the stage as Biden details EV plan

    President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan to pitch his Administration’s plan to help the U.S. auto industry speed its transition to electric vehicles. Biden gave his speech at a Ford electric vehicle production facility, and sharing the stage with the President was Ford’s new F-150 Lightning EV pickup, making its first public appearance one day before its official unveiling. Before his speech, Biden had been given a private preview of the new battery-powered pickup, and he evidently came away impressed.

  • Only half of Republican lawmakers in Congress say they’ve been vaccinated

    Marjorie Taylor Greene posts maskless selfie to ‘end the oppression’ and #FreeYourFace

  • Sex offender armed with knife caught on video trying to abduct 11-year-old girl

    ‘She fought and she fought and she fought until finally she was able to break free from her would-be captor,’ says sheriff

  • Prince Charles thinks the Queen only has one TV at home

    Charles was asked on a walkabout in Northern Ireland how many televisions the Queen had.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio announces $43m funding for Galapagos Islands rewilding

    Leonardo DiCaprio has announced funding of $43 million (£30.4 million) towards an effort to rewild the Galápagos Islands and reintroduce locally extinct species, including pink iguanas, giant tortoises and the first mockingbird species described by Charles Darwin. The American actor and environmentalist has launched a conservation charity called Re:wild, which will partner with local experts to restore Floreana Island, where 13 species will be reintroduced. The island’s wildlife has suffered from human population growth and the arrival of invasive animals, including goats, which decimated local plant species. The money will also be used to protect endangered species and mitigate against the effects of tourism in the area. Funds have been raised by a large number of organisations, including the Galápagos National Park Directorate, Ecuador’s Ministry of Environment and Water, and Charles Darwin Foundation. DiCaprio tweeted: "More than half of Earth's remaining wild areas could disappear in the next few decades if we don't decisively act. This is why today I am excited to launch Re:wild - to help protect what's still wild and restore the rest. "Re:wild begins with a 43 million dollar commitment to rewild the Galapagos, to bring the pink iguana, the Floreana giant tortoise and the Floreana mockingbird back from the brink of extinction, and to ensure the people of the Galapagos thrive with the wild.”

  • 10 Popular Products That Costco Doesn’t Sell Anymore

    Costco, the wholesaling retailer, is a source of reliable bulk products for almost every aspect of our lives, from food to home furnishings, clothing, sports and leisure equipment and much more....

  • 35 Republicans buck Trump, back study of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Thirty-five House Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, risking the wrath of former President Donald Trump and flouting GOP leaders who condemned the proposal as unfairly partisan and unneeded. The Republican mavericks were led by New York Rep. John Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Katko, that panel's top Republican, was battling two tides that have overwhelmed Congress in recent years: the nearly overwhelming potency Trump still has among Republicans and a jagged-edged partisanship that often confounds even mundane legislation. “I encourage all members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to put down their swords for once, just for once, and support this bill," Katko said before the House approved the measure.

  • Barack Obama Says His Daughters Likely Won't Follow in His Footsteps

    He says they may have "PTSD" from his time in office.

  • Why China’s digital yuan is ‘largest threat to the West’ in past 30 or 40 years, according to Kyle Bass

    Kyle Bass, chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management, says that the biggest threat to the West is the advent of the digital yuan, which he has described as a Trojan Horse that could undermine Western developed countries.