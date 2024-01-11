Jill Biden says what Hunter Biden and family are going through has hurt grandchildren

First Lady Jill Biden came out in defense of her and President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, saying the relentless attacks by Congressional Republicans are cruel.

“I think what they are doing to Hunter is cruel, and I'm really proud of how Hunter has rebuilt his life after addiction,” the first lady told “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski in an interview on MSNBC that aired Thursday.

Jill Biden's interview comes a day after Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance on Capitol Hill and two different House committees voted to hold him in contempt of Congress. The first lady's direct answers were seemingly uncharacteristic. The Bidens have avoided making public comments about Hunter Biden's personal or ongoing legal issues, reiterating only that they love their son.

“I love my son and it's hard, it's hurt my grandchildren. And that’s what I'm so concerned about, that it's affecting their lives as well," said Jill Biden.

US President Joe Biden arrives with First Lady Jill Biden to speak during an event kickstarting his 2024 re-election campaign at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, on January 5, 2024.

The House Oversight and the Judiciary committees were holding two separate votes to hold the younger Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena that would have required him to sit for a closed-door interview in a Republican-led investigation of him and his father.

Republicans have accused the president and his family of influence peddling and taking money from foreign adversaries. Both Hunter Biden and the White House have denied the allegations.

The first lady also took aim at the former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner, Donald Trump, for calling Jan.6 Capitol rioters “patriots” and “hostages.”

“He doesn't call them what they were: insurrectionists, dangerous extremists,” Jill Biden said, adding, that made her want to stay in the fight.

“Because we have to win. We must win,” she said. “We cannot let go of our democracy.”

Brzezinski asked the first lady if she was worried a about her husband’s age and health, given he is 81 years old and would be 86 at the end of a second term.

“I see his vigor. I see his energy. I see his passion every single day,” she said. “I say his age is an asset. He has experience. He knows every leader on the world stage. He's lived history."

