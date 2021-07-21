Jill Biden in Tokyo for Olympic Games, meets prime minister

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK THIESSEN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOYKO (AP) — Jill Biden embarked on her first solo international trip as first lady, leading a U.S. delegation to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where the coronavirus is surging and COVID-19 infections have climbed to a six-month high.

She arrived in Tokyo on Thursday, and her schedule includes dinner with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife, Mariko Suga, at Akasaka Palace. She is to return to the palace Friday and be hosted by Mariko Suga.

The first lady has a robust agenda for roughly 48 hours on the ground in Japan’s capital.

She will hold a virtual get-together with members of Team USA before meeting Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace. She attends the opening ceremony for the Games in the evening and is expected to lead a slimmed-down delegation of two that also includes Raymond Greene, who is overseeing affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo in the absence of an ambassador.

On Saturday, the first lady will dedicate a room in the residence of the U.S. chief of mission to former U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii, and his wife, Irene Hirano Inouye. The senator died in 2012, and his wife died last year.

She will host a U.S.-vs.-Mexico softball watch party at the U.S. Embassy for staff and their families, and cheer U.S. athletes competing in several events before leaving Tokyo.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden and the first lady both felt it was important that the delegation to the Olympic Games be led “at the highest level,” and that Jill Biden looked forward to the journey to help support U.S. athletes, who will be competing in some of the starkest conditions for an Olympic Games.

On her way to Tokyo, the first lady stopped in Alaska, where she praised efforts to vaccinate residents in the rugged, remote state but noted the work is not done. Alaska, like other parts of the country, is seeing case counts rise, and health officials have expressed concern with flattening vaccination rates.

“Even as we celebrate the progress we've made, we know that this last push is really the hardest of all,” Jill Biden said while visiting the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium in Anchorage. Getting more people vaccinated will mean making the case “person by person," she said.

The first lady was joined by the state's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, and the health consortium's leader, Valerie Davidson. The tribal health system has been credited with helping Alaska get off to a strong start with its vaccine rollout, with tribal health organizations sharing vaccines with the broader community and being able to decide how best to distribute their allocations.

Davidson said that with cooperation among the tribal health system and state and federal governments, “we were able to ensure that some of our last language bearers and our last culture bearers were able to be among the first people vaccinated, regardless of their age.”

In a state where many communities are not connected to a main road system, vaccine was delivered in some cases by means including small planes, boats and sled dogs. The vaccine was even transported out to a whaling boat in 8-foot (2.4-meter) seas, Jill Biden was told.

About 52% of Alaska residents 12 or older are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Zink, who has been one of the public faces of Alaska's COVID-19 response, lauded Jill Biden's visit. “We get excited when Alaska's actually on a map. We're even more excited when people come and visit our big and beautiful and absolutely wonderous state," she said.

Davidson, who is Yup'ik, gave Biden the name Taurluq, which Jill Biden said was the name of Davidson's grandmother. “I hope I can try and live up to the woman your grandmother was,” Jill Biden said.

Greeting the first lady on Wednesday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage were officials from the base and staff and guests at the Alaska Fisher House, where military and veteran families can stay free of charge when a loved one is hospitalized.

Theresa Nedrow, manager of the Alaska Fisher House, called the chance to meet with Jill Biden “remarkable.”

“It was an opportunity of a lifetime,” she said.

On Jill Biden's way back from Tokyo, she is set to tour a Honolulu vaccination clinic before returning to Washington.

Tokyo’s COVID-19 infections surged to a six-month high Wednesday with 1,832 new cases logged just two days before the Games open.

The Olympic host city is now under its fourth state of emergency, which runs through Aug. 22, spanning the duration of the Olympic Games that open Friday and end Aug. 8. Fans are banned from all venues in the Tokyo area, with limited audiences at a few outlying sites.

Suga's government has been criticized for what some say is prioritizing Olympic sport over public health, and there has been little fanfare in the run-up to the Games, which were postponed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Imperial Palace said last month that Naruhito is “extremely worried” that the Games could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus.

Jill Biden is fully vaccinated. Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the U.S. delegation will follow “very strict” health and safety protocols during the trip, including limiting their engagement with the public and keeping as small a footprint as possible.

President Joe Biden is not attending the Games.

___

Superville reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Becky Bohrer contributed to this report from Juneau, Alaska.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jill Biden arrives in Tokyo for Olympics

    First Lady Jill Biden was welcomed to Tokyo on Thursday by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife. Biden is leading the official US delegation to the Olympic Games. (July 22)

  • Tokyo COVID-19 cases hits six-month high before the Olympic Games

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani on the surge in covid cases in Tokyo ahead of the Olympic Games opening ceremony.

  • Jill Biden leads U.S. delegation to Tokyo Games amid pandemic fears

    U.S. first lady Jill Biden is leading her country's diplomatic delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, sending a message of support to a key Asian ally despite concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden, wearing a red dress and face mask, arrived at Yokota Air Base in Japan on Thursday afternoon and was greeted by Japan's foreign minister and by U.S. and Japanese base officials, at the start of a lengthy visit to Japan. But President Joe Biden sees the pandemic-postponed Games as a critical moment for showing support for a longtime ally and trading partner who he hopes will support U.S. efforts to check China's rise, aides said.

  • Texas Democratic state representatives on COVID outbreak, voting rights

    At least six members of the Texas state House Democratic caucus have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Texas state representatives Rhetta Bowers and Trey Martinez Fischer joined CBSN'S Tanya Rivero with more on that and their efforts to fight proposed voting restrictions.

  • Six Ways to Use Cream Cheese in Your Cooking—No Bagels Required!

    It's a versatile ingredient in sauces, dips, baked pasta, the filling for Martha's favorite pierogi, and more.

  • Can You Freeze Cheese?

    Before you let that block of cheddar go to waste, read this!

  • Flood death toll rises in China, Tokyo reports highest Covid levels since January, Olympics opening ceremony director fired

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • Tory MPs threaten conference boycott if they have to use vaccine passports

    A growing number of Conservative MPs are threatening to boycott this year’s party conference if they are forced to have vaccine passports as a condition of entry. Lockdown-sceptic Tories are incensed at suggestions that only people who are double jabbed with a Covid vaccine will be allowed into the gathering in Manchester in October. The news came as Cabinet ministers said there had been a big increase in over-18s coming forward for jabs after Boris Johnson threatened to make them a condition of

  • Trash piles up in Taiwan following COVID curbs

    A rising tide of waste is setting off alarm bells in Taiwan.The self-ruled island has been on alert following a spike in COVID-19 cases in April.With people choosing takeout over restaurants and online shopping over malls, recycling centers like this one in Taipei are struggling to cope.Officials say the amount of food packaging has jumped 85% in the capital city compared to the same period last year.It's a trend that threatens to undo years of work, according to Greenpeace campaigner Tang An."We can't go back to using single-use tableware every time there is an epidemic outbreak. That would mean that all our past efforts at decreasing plastic waste would have been for nothing."This concern is echoed by those working in the food and beverage industry.This Korean restaurant in Taipei has seen its costs rise due to all the extra packaging.But when it comes to the environmental cost the chef Pan Yen-ming says he feels helpless."I have to confess that I choose to close my eyes to this, I have to forward the social responsibility for this to others, pretending that I don't know. Then when I think about it in the middle of the night, it is really not a good thing to do, but what can you do?"One environmental official told Reuters that, eventually, the tide of waste would fall back to where it was before the pandemic struck.For now, he said, the priority was battling COVID.

  • Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke

    The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee fired the director of the opening ceremony on Thursday because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said a day ahead of the opening ceremony that director Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissed.

  • Olympics-Athletics-Swiss hurdler Hussein out of Games after doping ban

    Former European 400 metres hurdles champion Kariem Hussein is out of the Tokyo Olympics after the Swiss athlete was given a nine-month doping suspension, officials said on Friday. The 32-year-old, a surprise winner of the European title on home soil in 2014 but not expected to be a medal prospect in Tokyo, tested positive for a banned stimulant earlier this month. "At the request of anti-doping Switzerland, the Swiss Olympic Disciplinary Chamber has imposed a nine-month ban on athlete Kariem Hussein in a simplified procedure," the Swiss Olympic Committee said in a statement.

  • First Lady Jill Biden will meet Japan's prime minister, emperor during Tokyo Olympics trip

    First lady Jill Biden is set to arrive in Tokyo for the Olympics on Thursday and has a packed schedule, while still adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.

  • First lady Jill Biden to meet Japanese emperor and PM

    The first lady is leading the U.S. delegation to the Opening Ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

  • World No. 1 Nelly Korda’s opening 74 at Evian included a whiffed bunker shot at the last

    Nelly Korda's opening round at the Evian took a particularly unusual turn on her final hole when she was faced with a difficult bunker shot.

  • Vitamin e-commerce platform iHerb files confidentially for IPO

    iHerb Holdings Inc., an e-commerce platform for vitamins, minerals and supplements, said Thursday it has filed confidentially for an initial public offering. The number of shares and price range have not yet been determined. The Pasadena, Calif.-based company expects to pursue a deal once the Securities and Exchange Committee has completed its review process.

  • The Rush: James Bond, jetpacks and other unique Olympics Opening Ceremony moments

    How will the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony compare to the fanfare, splendor and surprise of years past? Liz Loza reveals key details of this year’s ceremony and reminisces about the wild, wacky and emotional moments from the Opening Ceremonies of previous Olympic Games.

  • Celebs cant stop wearing these top-rated Nike sneakers — here's why shoppers love them too

    Addison Rae, Camila Cabello and Hailey Bieber all stepped out in Air Force 1s this week.

  • Heavy fighting kills 20 in region bordering Tigray: official

    At least 20 civilians have been killed and tens of thousands displaced in "heavy fighting" between rebels and pro-government forces in Ethiopia's Afar region, which neighbours war-hit Tigray, an official told AFP Thursday.

  • Man sexually assaulted by hospital worker during CT scan, police say

    The hospital employee, whose work certificate was suspended, reportedly tried offering the victim drugs as he ran out, documents state.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Republican lawmakers who 'don't even read the bills' they're criticizing

    "If I made comments that very publicly demonstrated that I didn't read the legislation I was discussing, I'd be embarrassed," AOC said.