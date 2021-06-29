Jill Biden takes swipe at Donald Trump as she graces US Vogue cover

Jill Biden photographed by Annie Leibovitz for US Vogue - Jonathan Van Meter//Vogue

Jill Biden took a swipe at former US president Donald Trump in an interview for US Vogue, saying his successor Joe Biden “came in and healed the nation” after a tumultuous four years.

The First Lady has become the first to grace the fashion magazine’s cover since Michelle Obama, after editors snubbed Mr Trump’s wife Melania.

Mrs Biden, a former school teacher, said "people can breathe again" now her husband is in charge. "People wanted someone to come in and heal this nation,” she told Vogue. “He's a much calmer president. He lowers the temperature."

Mr Biden, who was interviewed alongside his wife, revealed that Jill encouraged him to run after worrying that his predecessor was taking the country in the wrong direction.

"You gotta run. Because there’s so much at stake," he said.

“There was no real upside to living physically in the White House. It’s the greatest honor in the world…but there’s no privacy,” Mr Biden said of his initial reluctance to take on the job. “I think the same thing was sinking in with you about the state of the country,” he said to Jill, 70, who appears on August’s cover wearing a floral Oscar de la Renta dress.

Mrs Biden is photographed wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress - Jonathan Van Meter//Vogue

The couple also lamented that their schedules and profile gave them little time alone.

Mr Biden admitted he "misses" his wife, adding: "I'm really proud of her. But it's not like we can just go off like we used to."

The president admitted he 'misses' his wife since taking office - Vogue

The 78-year-old president said they no longer had their monthly “date night” escapes to a bed-and-breakfast in Delaware, where the pair have a home.

The First Lady was photographed earlier this year by photographer Annie Leibovitz and can be seen in one shot looking over at the South Lawn at the White House.

For almost a century, the Vogue treatment has been a perk of the first ladyship. Mrs Obama made the cover a record three times during her time in the White House, however, Melania, a former model, was never featured.

Michelle Obama on the cover of the April 2013 issue of Vogue. - Vogue

When asked about the decision, Anna Wintour, the magazine’s editor, said in 2019: “I don’t think it’s a moment not to take a stand.”

Mrs Trump, 51, responded via a spokesperson by saying: “Her role as first lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover.”

But Mr Trump fumed in a tweet last year: "The elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant First Lady in American history off the covers of their magazines for four consecutive years,” calling her “the greatest of all time.”