Jill Biden to undergo procedure to remove object lodged in her foot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure on Thursday to remove an object lodged in her left foot, a spokesperson said.

Biden stepped on the object while walking on a beech in Hawaii last weekend, said Michael LaRosa. She will undergo the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. "The president will join her," LaRosa said in a statement.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Diane Craft)