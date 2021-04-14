Jill Biden to undergo 'procedure,' White House says

The Telegraph

For those who suffer from chronic and sometimes unexplained pain, normal life just isn’t possible. Julie Derbyshire, 55, from Staffordshire suffered from chronic pain in her hands and knees for years. “I couldn’t peel veg or hold a phone for very long,” she says. “I couldn’t bend, and I had to walk with two sticks just to get about,” which meant that, tragically for Derbyshire, she could not walk her dog. Chronic pain, which is defined as lasting or recurring for more than three months, is a silent epidemic that is thought to affect more than 20 million people in Britain. “Chronic pain by definition is any pain that has lasted six weeks or longer,” says Dr Houda Ounnas, GP. “Though in reality, by the time patients present to doctors and by the time it is diagnosed as chronic pain, the patient has probably endured it for longer.”. It is notoriously hard to treat. “Until more recently, people with chronic or persistent pain have been kept in a cycle of painkillers, some physiotherapy, then stronger painkillers. However, clinicians are starting to realise that a medical model with a reliance on medication is ineffective for people with persistent or chronic pain,” says Dr Sue Peacock, consultant health psychologist. Recently The National Institute for Clinical Excellence (Nice) updated its guidelines to advise sufferers of chronic pain that it has no known cause to use so-called natural therapies before painkillers such as ibuprofen and paracetamol. “Medication is simply not enough in the case of chronic pain. Which natural method works for which patient, is a question worth answering with a personalised plan,” Dr Ounnas says. “I tell all my patients that there are several options. The only things that is not an option, is being in pain all the time.”