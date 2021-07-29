Jill Biden undergoes 'successful' procedure after mystery object punctures foot

First lady Jill Biden underwent a "successful" procedure to remove a mystery object from her left foot on Thursday, according to her office.

Biden, 70, was treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, with her husband, President Joe Biden, in tow.

Jill Biden "underwent a successful procedure on her left foot to flush out debris from a puncture wound. After inspection of the wound by medical staff, it is unclear what object caused the puncture," Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesman, said in a pair of tweets just before 10 p.m.

First lady Jill Biden waves to the media on the tarmac after arriving at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

"The wound is now clean, free of infection and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely. She and the President will depart Walter Reed en route to the White House shortly, he added.

The statement came less than three hours after reporters said President Biden flew to the hospital, but not before he quipped, "I’m late for a very important date."

The president was later seen walking out of the hospital for a phone call, and as he returned, Biden flashed a thumbs up.

In announcing the procedure earlier in the day, LaRosa said Jill Biden "stepped on an object on the beach which became lodged in her left foot" prior to "two official events in Hawaii."

President Joe Biden steps outside to make a phone call while at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

White House chief of staff Ron Klain told MSNBC that the first lady "was in Hawaii coming back from Japan for the Olympics — she made some stops there to encourage vaccinations. While she was out walking, she stepped on a sharp object, and so she is going to go to Walter Reed this afternoon and have that object removed."

Biden's office did not share more details about the object. Scott Bixby, White House reporter for the Daily Beast, said in a tweet that the object might be part of a sea urchin or a seashell, "but nobody seems to know for sure."

