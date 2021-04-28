Jill Biden’s ‘virtual’ guest-list includes transgender teen, Dreamer and advocate for gun reform

First Lady Jill Biden will host five ‘virtual’ guests for the president’s address to Congress on 28 April. (REUTERS)

First Lady Jill Biden has invited five guests to virtually attend President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.

Because of Covid-19 protocols, guests will not sit in the traditional viewing box in the House chamber to listen to the speech.

Each of her guests represent a community impacted by the policies he will address in his remarks.

Javier Quiroz Castro, a registered nurse from Mexico who lives in Houston, is recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme for people who arrived in the US with migrant families as children.

Maria-Isabel Ballivian is the executive director of Virginia’s Annandale Christian Community for Action Child Development Center, which serves 200 at-risk children in Fairfax County, according to the White House.

After her aunt was killed by her husband, Tatiana Washington of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, become involved in gun violence prevention efforts. She works with gun control advocacy group March for Our Lives and is the executive director of a youth organisation focussed on preventing gun violence.

She also became involved with Black Lives Matter organising efforts in Wisconsin following the police killing of Jacob Blake in Kenosha in August.

Stella Keating – the first transgender teenager to testify at the US Senate during Equality Act hearings last month – is a 16-year-old high school sophomore from Tacoma, Washington

Theron RutynaI is a technical director of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, which promotes broadband internet access to Native American communities in Wisconsin.

More follows...

