Jill Biden will visit Seattle to showcase support for cancer research

First Lady Jill Biden will visit Seattle Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center on Friday as announced by a Tuesday press release.

She will arrive Thursday evening at the King County International Airport.

Biden’s visit will highlight the importance of supporting cancer survivors through research and specialized care. Her speech will focus on survivors of breast cancer and various childhood cancers.

The trip is part of a State of the Union Address that the president had made back in February.

Later Friday evening, the First Lady will speak about the Biden Victory Fund at two local political events.

The following day she will travel to Los Angeles and San Diego for similar appointments.







