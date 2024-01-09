Jill Biden to visit sub base on Thursday

Jan. 8—GROTON — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit the Naval Submarine Base on Thursday to meet with the crew and families of the USS Delaware (SSN-791).

Her office announced Monday night that she is slated to arrive at Groton-New London Airport at 7 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., she will attend a holiday gathering at the Submarine Force Museum with the submarine's crew and families as part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military families. She made similar visit to the sub base in 2021. Biden serves as the sponsor of the ship and participated in its christening in October 2018.

She will be coming to Groton from Chicago, where she is scheduled to visit the University of Illinois — Chicago to highlight the importance of advancing research on menopause and women's health. During the visit, she is scheduled to be joined by Academy Award-winning actress and women's health advocate Halle Berry.