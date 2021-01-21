Jill Biden wore a corsage to the Inauguration Concert, and people think it was a gift from the president

Samantha Grindell
First lady Jill Biden wore a corsage to the Inauguration Concert. Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden celebrated his inauguration with a concert.

  • First lady Jill Biden wore a corsage for the evening event that matched her dress.

  • Multiple first ladies have worn corsages at inauguration celebrations.

President Joe Biden was inaugurated on Wednesday, making him the 46th president of the United States.

Although the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns made the inaugural celebrations different this year, the Biden family still managed to celebrate their patriarch's accomplishment with an Inauguration Concert.

The concert featured performances from stars like Katy Perry, as well as a fireworks show.

First lady Jill Biden was by the president's side all day, and she stepped out at the concert in a dress adorned with flowers from every US state and territory.

The Biden family at the Inauguration Concert. Pool / Pool / Getty Images

She paired the meaningful dress with a white Gabriela Hearst coat embroidered with flowers and matching gloves, as well as a white mask.

But Jill also added a more surprising accessory to her evening outfit: a corsage.

Before the first family went to watch performances and fireworks at the Inauguration Concert, Jill put a corsage on her right wrist.

The first lady wore a corsage. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The delicate corsage was made of what appear to be white lilies that coordinated with the first lady's ensemble.

Twitter users loved the formal addition to Jill's outfit, and they were quick to assume the flower was a gift from her husband.

It was unclear if the corsage was actually a gift from the president at the time of writing; the first lady's press team did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Jill is not the first, first lady to wear a corsage during an Inauguration celebration, though. Mamie Eisenhower and Betty Ford both wore corsages during their husbands' swearing-in festivities, as Vogue reported.

Read more: Meet 14 Joe Biden family members who could be powerful surrogates - or potential headaches - for the new Democratic president's administration

Earlier on Inauguration Day, Jill sported a custom blue dress and coat designed by New York luxury fashion label Markarian.

According to the designer, the outfit was intended to symbolize "trust, confidence, and stability."

Jill Biden wore a custom Markarian dress and coat on Inauguration Day. JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; PATRICK SEMANSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The whole first family made statements with their Inauguration Day outfits, with President Biden's granddaughters rocking monochromatic outfits and menswear-inspired looks.

