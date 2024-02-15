Jill Dutton sworn-in as House District 2 Rep. ahead of March Primary Election

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Dozens of people made their way to the Van Zandt County Courthouse on Wednesday to see East Texas state representative, Jill Dutton be sworn in.

Dutton officially has taken the Texas House District 2 seat in Austin after narrowly winning the general election in January by 111 votes. She said the road to winning the seat has not been easy.

“There’s been ups and downs, but I think in the long run for it being this long and difficult, it’s going to make me a better representative,” Dutton said.

U.S. Congressman Lance Gooden of Terrell provided words of support for Dutton ahead of the primaries, where she will once again go head-to-head against Money.

“Two weeks from Tuesday, Jill Dutton is going to win by an even greater margin then she did two weeks ago,” Gooden said.

Dutton said she’s wasting no time, getting straight to work.

“I was already working on a couple of issues before the January 30 election,” Dutton said. “I already had people call me and tell me ‘I need help with this.’”

Dutton and her team remain confident they can pull out another win over Money.

“We’re not letting up,” Dutton said. “We may be peddling with the wind to our backs but were not slowing down, we’re doing all the same things we were doing before.”

Early voting for the March primaries will begin on Feb. 20 and the primaries are set for March 5. Republican voters in Van Zandt, Hopkins and Hunt counties will decide if Dutton or Money will be competing for House District 2.

