Jill Robinson retires after 35 years of serving as CEO of Peninsula Services

After 35 years of serving the agency and advocating for individuals with disabilities, Jill Robinson, 67, the chief executive officer of Peninsula Services, retired from the position on Friday.

"It's been a great place to work," Robinson said of the agency. "It has very much committed itself to the mission of employing, improving work and training opportunities for people with disabilities," Robinson said.

Originally from El Dorado, Kansas, Robinson was first involved in helping people with disabilities because of her family, she said.

"My oldest brother was severely mentally retarded, so I have a very strong personal interest in seeing that people with those conditions were well treated and well taken care of," Robinson said.

Robinson received a master's degree in rehabilitation administration from Southern Illinois University and has worked for several organizations with a focus on improving services and opportunities for people with disabilities.

The job offer from Peninsula Services brought Robinson to Kitsap County. She started as the vocational director at Peninsula Services in 1985 and became the CEO in 1987, Robinson said.

During her tenure, Robinson has guided many projects that create jobs for people with disabilities, including contracts with Naval Base Kitsap for grounds maintenance and shelf stocking and janitorial services in the commissaries at Bangor and Bremerton, according to Peninsula Services.

Peninsula Services clients also work in Servmart stores in Bremerton and on Whidbey Island — which stock custodial equipment, office supplies, medical supplies, tools, uniforms and more — as well as All Shred, a document destruction business.

Other projects include The Gift Garden, a gift basket store in downtown Bremerton, and more.

These projects now employ over 100 people and find community jobs for many clients of the agency, according to Peninsula Services.

"I think the biggest is expanding employment opportunities for people with special needs or special challenges and making the world more normalized for them," Robinson said of accomplishments during her time with the agency.

Established in 1971, Bremerton-based Peninsula Services is a nonprofit where parents, educators, and advocates first gathered to provide job training and employment opportunities to people with disabilities, according to the agency.

Currently living in Silverdale, Robinson will remain in Kitsap county and spend more time with her family and friends after her retirement, she said.

The Peninsula Services' board of directors thanked Robinson for her dedicated leadership, according to a statement from Peninsula Services announcing Robinson's retirement.

"Jill has been the heart and soul of Peninsula Services," said Holly James, chair of Peninsula Services' Board of Directors. "The board, together with the community, wishes her a well-deserved retirement."

New CEO

Todd Faulkner, director of mission services for Peninsula Services, will fill the position of interim chief executive officer and lead the organization during the transitional period, James and the board of directors said in the statement.

Faulkner started working with the organization in 2012. Before that, he has provided leadership in organizations dedicated to enriching the lives of people with disabilities and advocating for community inclusion, according to the statement.

Faulkner said he will lead the agency, provide the vision it requires and continue to grow the projects that help people with disabilities.

Faulkner and the board are talking and working on programs that would support a complete life beyond just vocational goals for people with disabilities, he said.

"One of the areas that we're really considering along with the board of directors is how to not just support the vocational goals of individuals with disabilities, but really look at a full rich life experience," Faulkner said.

In 2015, Peninsula Services was sued by a nonprofit watchdog group, Disability Rights Washington, on behalf of three clients who took part in the agency's group-supported employment programs. The suit was filed in Kitsap County Superior Court, claiming Peninsula Services illegally paid the clients at a rate below the state minimum wage.

The case was dismissed in 2017, according to court documents.

Faulkner said he's not allowed to comment on the suit due to a signed non-disclosure agreement, but the employment programs that were involved in the suit were closed and all the programs the agency provides have their participants being paid above minimum wage now.

Knowing Robinson for a long time, Faulkner described Robinson as a person who has a big heart, he said.

"I have tremendous respect for Jill and everything that she did here and accomplished in her tenure," Todd Faulkner said.

