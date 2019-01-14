Jillian Barberie has insurance trouble during chemo treatment — and the internet can relate

Jillian Barberie vented about an insurance snafu during her breast cancer treatment — and her followers could relate. (Photo: Getty Images)

As if battling breast cancer in itself isn’t difficult enough, Jillian Barberie found herself fighting to get the treatment she needed covered by her insurance plan over the weekend.

The TV and radio personality, who revealed her diagnosis in November and underwent a double mastectomy soon after, took to social media on Sunday after she “got word that my IV was denied.” She wrote, “Really??? I’m a cancer patient. I’m willing to pay out of pocket for this… I’m in shock! It’s to help me with nausea. I have to work. Mother of two. Single!! Help me.” Barberie, 52, tagged Cedars-Sinai hospital in her post.

So I just got word that my IV was denied??? Really??? I’m a cancer patient. I’m willing to pay out of pocket for this to happen. Who Denied me? Please help @CedarsSinai I’m in shock! It’s to help with nausea. I have to work. Mother of two. Single!! Help me. — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) January 13, 2019





The former host of Good Day L.A. went on to share that she paid out of pocket to get the IV therapy she needed — and shared a snap during her treatment.

Well I’m paying out of pocket. So there. Who denies anyone the right to feel better with IV therapy? — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) January 13, 2019









Barberie later updated her followers that the hospital “worked their magic with insurance and the pharmacy” and the IV was later approved. She said the treatment helps combat her nausea, so now she won’t miss work, as host of a radio show on Los Angeles station KABC.

Well @CedarsSinai worked their magic with insurance and the pharmacy and I now have IV approved!!!!! I’m so excited. IV makes me feel like I won’t miss work due to nausea!!! Thank you Cedars Dr. Philomena and Angela for giving me piece of mind!! #chemotherapy — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) January 13, 2019





Barberie getting real about her insurance snafu led her followers to do the same.





My insurance denied any more than 8 nausea tablets in a 30 day period! I went through those in 2 days 🤬 — Lisa Swartz 👱🏻‍♀️🍷 #GirlsGoneWine (@ls1228) January 13, 2019





Yes… I remember how Real it was and how much the insurance has control. They denied my cancer treatment! I was on the phone with them so fast but found out it had to go through pharmaceutical not medical insurance! 😡WTF?! — Shirley (@Lilpriz) January 13, 2019





Welcome to the insurance process. My husband is a insulin’ diabetic and one insurance Company we had decided to not cover his insulin!!! They said they decided he dnt need it!! Really he’s been a diabetic over 30 yrs.I called n said so glad your a dr!!! Changed insurance ASAP!!! — Valerie Ann (@mamma_val_1) January 13, 2019





My dad has a trach tube and a feeding tube all from throat cancer. He is denied medicine all the time from Medicare. Absolutely infuriating…. keeping you in my prayers💛 — Karen Rae Hutchins (@twixkitkat) January 13, 2019





Some just wanted to vent about insurance in general.

I’ve lost all faith in insurance generally — Bushwick Bill Baksheesh (@BillBaksheesh) January 14, 2019





This is the reason all insurance company headquarters are paved in gold. They want you to just walk away with the denial. Fight it. — Karrielynn (@karrielynn23) January 13, 2019





Welcome to the US medical system. And to think the majority don’t want Obamacare or any humane system the rest of western democracies worldwide have. — Georgia Cassimatis (@GeorgiaCassi) January 14, 2019





Others shared their tips for combatting nausea during chemo.

The alcohol pad under the nose worked for me, too. I don't know how or why but it did; however, I didn't find out about it until a couple of yrs after chemo. A nurse at a surgery center told me about it & I've passed the tip along to a few others who said it helped them as well. — ʟᴇɪᴀ ɪɴ ʟᴀ ʟᴀ ʟᴀɴᴅ (@hey_leia) January 13, 2019









When one person suggested cannabis oil, Barberie said she was already using it and called it a “game changer.”