Jillian Ludwig: Belmont University plans private service for slain freshman in Nashville

Belmont University is planning to honor slain freshman Jillian Ludwig in a private ceremony later this month.

Ludwig died Nov. 8, after being shot in the head by a stray bullet during an afternoon walk at a Nashville park near campus. She was 18. Funeral services were held last week in her home state of New Jersey.

Belmont's Service of Remembrance is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at McAfee Concert Hall. The service will not be open to the public and is intended for the Belmont campus community only, school spokesperson April Hefner said.

She declined any further comment on the service.

Jillian Ludwig, a freshman music business major at Belmont University, is in critical condition after she was struck in the head by a stray bullet while walking at the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Shaquille Taylor, 29, was charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering in connection to Ludwig's fatal shooting on Nov. 7. The music business major would lie in the park for about an hour before being discovered by a passerby and died about a day later in the hospital.

Taylor told police he was shooting at a passing car, according to a department release. The gunfire was caught on video surveillance and Ludwig, walking in Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, could be seen dropping to the ground in the footage after the shots were fired, police said.

After Ludwig's death, investigators bound Taylor's case over to a grand jury and charges could be upgraded pending a hearing on the evidence, police have said.

This latest case against Taylor comes after three doctors found the suspect incompetent to stand trial in an aggravated assault case earlier this year. He also did not meet the state threshold for involuntary commitment, according to District Attorney Glenn Funk.

The case was ultimately dismissed, and Taylor was released from police custody in May.

Ludwig was from Wall Township, New Jersey and graduated from a local high school there in June.

She was described as a passionate bass player and her social media includes videos of her strumming on a guitar and playing the bass. Ludwig also taught young musicians at Lakehouse Music Academy in Asbury Park.

A link to offer "thoughts, prayers, condolences, or favorite memory to be shared with Jillian's family" is offered online.

