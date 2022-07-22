Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia

Break out the confetti and ring your bells! Jillian Michaels is officially a married woman.

The personal trainer and television personality announced that she and DeShanna Marie Minuto, designer of clothing brand Letterino, eloped this week in Namibia. The “The Biggest Loser” alumni shared her big news with a post on Instagram Friday.

"'Just married' @deshannamarie Michaels — it’s an honor and an adventure saying I do to you,” she wrote in a caption of the post. “Finding you... my person... and eloping in Africa together has been one of the most magical and transformative chapters of my life. A special thank you to Susan Neva at @alluringafrica, the team at @wearewilderness, and the Himba people for helping us commemorate our union in style. We will treasure these experiences for the rest of our lives. On to Venice 2023 for a celebration with family and friends.”

Included in Michaels’s post was a carousel of photos from their wedding, which appeared to take place in the middle of a sandy desert. Other images of the couple showed them riding together on a desert buggy and participating in a celebratory ceremony filled with dancing, applause, and smiles.

Last November, the celebrity trainer announced her engagement to Minuto. TODAY reported at the time that Michaels proposed with a 7-carat emerald cut diamond from Miami’s H&H Jeweler.

“1153 days... here’s to thousands more,” Michaels announced. “She said ‘yes.’”