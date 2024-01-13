Jilted by Erie County Dems, McMurray still plans race for Congress

Jan. 13—He knew he wouldn't, and ultimately didn't, receive an endorsement from Erie County's politically powerful Democratic committee, but former Town of Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray said Friday he plans to stay in the race to replace Brian Higgins in the U.S. House of Representatives just the same.

McMurray, who has two previous failed attempts at securing a seat in Congress under his belt, said he wants — well, "needs" — to try it again for two main reasons.

First, the outspoken Donald Trump critic said he believes Western New York needs a voice of reason in Washington, D.C. to counter Trumpian thinking, a job he believes vital to saving democracy itself.

Second, he views state Sen. Tim Kennedy — the candidate who this week received the blessing from Erie County Democrats to run for the congressional seat held by Higgins since 2005 — as a contributor to the graft-ridden, non-responsive political and governmental system that has come at too high a cost to the region, its residents and its taxpayers.

"Western New York is run like a Soviet satellite," he said. "It's full of corruption and it's ugly and that's why places like Niagara Falls struggle so much. It's just layer after layer after layer of graft."

He noted that while career politicians like Higgins and Kennedy linger in office for decades, cities like Buffalo and the Falls have remained impoverished, with little positive signs of real growth.

"All around us are politicians telling us it's getting better," he said. "It's not getting better. No one wants to leave this area. They love this area. They have to leave because it's not getting better."

"A lot of these MAGA people want to drain the swamp," he added. "They don't realize that the swamp is already in their backyard."

McMurray, a 48-year-old attorney who lives on Grand Island, was elected town supervisor in 2016. He did not seek re-election following his first term.

In 2018, he ran, with the support of the Erie County Democrats, against former Congressman Chris Collins in what was then New York's 27th Congressional District. After losing to Collins by a narrow margin, McMurray tried again, challenging Republican Chris Jacobs in a 2020 special election to fill the same congressional seat that was vacated after Collins pleaded guilty to insider trading charges.

Last year, McMurray announced plans to challenge Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz before dropping out of the race in February.

On Thursday, McMurray met with members of Erie County's Democratic Committee in an effort to secure their endorsement in the race for the 26th District.

On Friday, McMurray described the meeting as a sham designed to offer up only the "appearance of democracy." He said he knew walking in that Kennedy was a shoo-in for the party's backing, which he said was reinforced when he saw campaign signs supporting the senator inside the building where the meeting took place. He said he attended the session because he believes debate and discussion in advance of any election, especially one this important, matters.

McMurray described Kennedy — a 47-year-old south Buffalo Democrat who has served in the state legislature since 2011 — as a prolific fundraiser who has accepted campaign money from individuals and companies that do not align with the values of the Democratic Party.

While the Buffalo News reported that Kennedy told Erie County Democrats on Thursday that he intends to go to Washington to change Washington and to advocate for a federal assault weapons ban, immigration reform and environmental protections, McMurray questioned how committed he would actually be to Democratic causes, including what he feels may be the most important part of the job — resisting the efforts to Trump and Trump supporters to gain power in Washington.

"I am the real anti-Trump guy," he said.

Because Higgins intends to resign, by law the party gets to choose the candidate it wants to represent it in the upcoming special election which would be set by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Local Republicans have not yet announced a preferred candidate for the special election which is expected to be held sometime in April.

In the meantime, McMurray said he's hoping — through word of mouth and the following he has developed largely through reputation and social media — that he can at least help Western New York voters understand how much power they've ceded to political insiders on both sides of the political aisle.

"The primary is ruled by the party bosses, not the party voters," he said.

McMurray admitted on Friday that without party support he'll need to rely on a lot of support from what he described as "regular" people and volunteers if he has any hopes of securing enough signatures on petitions to get on the ballot in a district that includes both Buffalo and the Falls.

He said he believes his previous experience as a candidate for Congress and his outspoken nature will help.

"I'm not some random guy off the street," McMurray said. "I have a history and a pedigree with a lot of this."