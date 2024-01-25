Jilted girlfriend fired gun in ex's home, court docs say

Jan. 25—Irate after getting dumped, a Kalispell woman allegedly fired a handgun inside a Fifth Avenue East North home earlier this month.

Andrea Lynn Briggs, 36, faces a single count of felony assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court following the alleged Jan. 21 shooting. Released from county jail on her own recognizance Jan. 22, Briggs is expected to appear before Judge Robert Allison on Feb. 8 for her arraignment.

Kalispell Police officers began searching for Briggs after responding to a disturbance call about 9:32 p.m., according to court documents. Briggs' ex-boyfriend told officers that she fired a handgun in the home when he tried to break up with her, court documents said.

When she left after the shooting, he locked the door behind her. Worried that she would fire into the house, he hid and called the police, court documents said.

Officers caught up with Briggs while she drove in the area of Sixth Avenue East North and Third Street East, according to court documents. She allegedly admitted firing the gun inside the home, telling officers she wanted to show her ex "how serious the argument was," court documents said.

Investigators subsequently found a loaded handgun in her vehicle, court documents alleged.

Officers also noted that Briggs appeared drunk, court documents said.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

