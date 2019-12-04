Jim Banks Asks Graham to Subpoena Adam Schiff’s Call Records in Letter

Representative Jim Banks (R., Ind.) sent a letter to Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) on Wednesday asking the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman to subpoena the call records of House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D., Calif.), a day after Democrats revealed they subpoenaed AT&T phone records showing contact between Representative Devin Nunes (R., Calif.) and Lev Parnas.

Banks also called for the phone records of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the whistleblower’s lawyer Mark Zaid, in order to determine the extent of communication between Schiff and potential Republican impeachment witnesses. On Wednesday, House Democrats quickly shut down Republicans’ request during the first Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing on to have Schiff testify.

“The public has a right to know with whom Rep. Adam Schiff has coordinated his impeachment effort and if America’s national security is at risk in any way as a result of Rep. Schiff’s actions,” Banks’s letter reads. “ . . . This quixotic impeachment inquiry must be shelved, Mr. Chairman. And Rep. Adam Schiff should be held to the same standard to which he holds others. It is time to see his phone records.”

In its release of an impeachment report Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee revealed new information of call records showing communication between Trump ‘spersonal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his associate Lev Parnas, and House Intelligence ranking member Nunes in April.

House Intelligence member Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) told CNN that the committee “subpoenaed outside third-party phone records, and that kind of weaves together the timeline and corroborates a lot of what the witnesses testified to who did come in.”

Following the release of the call records, Parnas’s lawyer said the Ukrainian-American had “no idea” Democrats had records of his calls, but added that “Devin Nunes was definitely part of an attempt to gather information about the Bidens.”

“He was definitely involved in Ukraine,” Joseph Bondy said. “He definitely had involvement in the GOP shadow diplomacy efforts in Ukraine, contrary to his claims.”

More from National Review