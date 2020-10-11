Jim Carrey's Biden turns into infamous vice presidential debate fly in SNL cold open

Last week, Saturday Night Live returned to the airwaves by lampooning the first presidential debate. In the most recent episode's cold open, the show turned its attention to the vice presidential debate, where Maya Rudolph's Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) faced off with Beck Bennett's Vice President Mike Pence, and Jim Carrey reprised his role as former Vice President Joe Biden, who was watching from home before. That's when things really went off kilter.

Carrey's Biden suddenly felt the urge to teleport to the debate to "save the soul" of the United States, but the machine malfunctioned, turning Biden into the fly that stole a good chunk of the actual debate headlines last week after it rested on Pence's head for multiple minutes. For some reason, Carrey's Biden-turned-fly found himself talking and thinking like Jeff Goldblum's character from the Jurassic Park franchise.

The debate eventually got too chaotic to continue, and Kate McKinnon's Susan Page ended it early by allowing Rudolph's Harris to hit Bennett's Pence on the head with a fly swatter. Watch the full skit below. Tim O'Donnell

