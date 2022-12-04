Jim Cramer and Billionaire Ray Dalio Are Betting on These 10 Stocks

In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer and billionaire Ray Dalio are betting on. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer and Dalio are bullish on, go directly to Jim Cramer and Billionaire Ray Dalio Are Betting on These 5 Stocks.

Ray Dalio, the chief of Bridgewater Associates, is one of the most respected hedge fund managers on Wall Street. His comments on the alarming situation at the stock market in the past few months have confirmed macro investors fears. Dalio recently warned that the aggressive monetary policies of the central bank in the United States would lead to stagflation, an economic condition that comes with high inflation where economic growth and employment are not robust enough, leading to stalled growth models that stop short of an all–out recession.

Jim Cramer, one of the ardent admirers of Dalio and a leading finance guru, has also echoed these sentiments. Both stalwarts, who have been investing at the stock market for decades, are bullish on names like Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) as the market shifts away from growth towards value to protect against volatility. Dalio manages an equity portfolio worth over $19 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022 with the top holdings in the healthcare and consumer goods sectors.

Our Methodology

These were picked according to the investment portfolio of Bridgewater Associates at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Only stocks that Jim Cramer has also been bullish on in the past few weeks were selected. The analyst ratings of each company are also discussed to provide readers with some more context about their investment decisions. Data from around 900 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in the third quarter of 2022 was used to identify the number of hedge funds that hold stakes in each firm.

Jim Cramer and Billionaire Ray Dalio Are Betting on These Stocks

10. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 50

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants around the world. On November 29, McDonald’s said that its stores in Kazakhstan were forced to temporarily close this month after cutting ties with Russian companies and running out of supplies. Latest data shows that Dalio owned more than 2.1 million shares in the company at the end of the third quarter of 2022 worth $487 million. On September 1, Jim Cramer placed the company among a group of dividend-paying stocks that he was bullish on for the coming months. He said that it can resume the long march higher real soon and was the perfect “bounce-back candidate” despite recent overhangs like cost inflation and a strong dollar.

Story continues

On October 28, RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained an Outperform rating on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) stock and raised the price target to $295 from $275, noting that the company’s third-quarter earnings highlighted the firm’s ability to play both offense and defense amid macro uncertainty.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, 50 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $2.3 billion in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), compared to 58 in the previous quarter worth $2.7 billion.

Just like Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is one of the stocks that Jim Cramer and Ray Dalio are bullish on.

9. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 55

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. On November 29, Starbucks announced that its Starbucks for Life, the sugar cookie-inspired beverages, were back. Regulatory filings show that Dalio owned more than 2.9 million shares in the company at the end of the third quarter of 2022 worth $252 million. Cramer discussed the stock during an appearance on CNBC on September 14, noting that the company had posted encouraging revenue growth and margin expansion numbers recently and also adding that the firm had invested extensively in technology to modernize the firm in recent months.

On November 4, Citi analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating on Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock and raised the firm's price target to $93 from $90, noting that the company's fiscal fourth-quarter results confirmed its business momentum in the US and improving international trends.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Chicago-based investment firm Citadel Investment Group is a leading shareholder in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) with 5.8 million shares worth more than $444.7 million.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Matrix Asset Advisors, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a premiere global coffee brand supported by over 32,600 stores across the world. The firm has a long history of beverage innovation and strong employee/barista relations with the firm paying above-market wages and benefits. Starbucks has a strong balance sheet and finances. The company generates steady and consistent cash flow, selling millions of cups of premium coffee every day. The company’s share price declined in part due to its large business in China which was largely shut down due to Covid restrictions and because of rising commodity and labor costs. We think the shares are attractively priced for a company that should grow 10% plus per year with a dividend yield of 2.6% at our average cost.”

8. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 60

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is a beverage company that manufactures, markets, and sells various non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. Securities filings show that Dalio owned more than 11.4 million shares in the company at the end of the third quarter of 2022 worth $642 million. Cramer recently named the firm among a basket of dividend-paying firms he was bullish on. Cramer said that the firm was “textbook defensive stock” since the high dividend yield offered investors protection from market swings.

On October 26, UBS analyst Peter Grom maintained a Buy rating on The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stock and raised the price target to $68 from $63, noting that the company's third-quarter earnings beat was impressive as its organic growth more than offset incremental currency headwinds.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, 60 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $28 billion in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), compared to 64 in the preceding quarter worth $29 billion.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, ClearBridge Investments, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Over the last year, we have repositioned our portfolio to navigate the course we see ahead. We added to more defensive areas of the portfolio like consumer staples (The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)). While the next month or two will likely prove choppy on account of the Omicron variant, we believe that Omicron, like Delta, represents a speed bump on the way to recovery rather than a true change in course. We see strong economic momentum continuing in 2022 and we expect interest rates to rise. After a decade of remarkably low rates, we would not be surprised if this change in direction is accompanied by some fits and starts in the markets. With our emphasis on pricing power, purposeful sector exposure, valuation discipline, and a strong dividend profile, we believe we are well-positioned for the year ahead.”

7. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 64

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) engages in the operation of membership warehouses. On October 12, Costco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share. The forwarded yield was 0.77%. On November 28, Costco Dropped the Price on Its Internet-Famous Thomasville Sectional to Just $2,500 for Cyber Monday. 13F filings show that Dalio owned more than 1.9 million shares in the company at the end of the third quarter of 2022 worth $566 million. Cramer discussed the stock during an appearance on CNBC on September 14, noting that the company was building everywhere, including big projects in China, and did not want to raise their membership fees because it was part of a larger plan by the retail giant to pressure the competition.

On November 29, Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai maintained a Buy rating on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stock and lowered the price target to $578 from $581.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Washington-based Fisher Asset Management is a leading shareholder in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) with 4.3 million shares worth more than $2.1 billion.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, ClearBridge Investments, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Portfolio gains were led by a diverse group of contributors. Also in consumer discretionary, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), which operates a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores, continues to impress as it takes to share and becomes more relevant for the consumer even as the world opens up.”

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 65

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. On November 17, PepsiCo declared a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share with a forward yield of 2.85%. New data reveals that Dalio owned more than 4 million shares in the company at the end of the third quarter of 2022 worth $656 million. Jim Cramer recently lauded the “other-wordly” numbers posted by the firm in a bear market.

On October 14, Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Overweight rating on PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) stock and raised the price target to $185 from $183, highlighting the company's beat and raise in the third quarter.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, 65 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $5.3 billion in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), compared to 62 in the previous quarter worth $4.9 billion.

Alongside Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is one of the stocks that Jim Cramer and Ray Dalio are bullish on.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, ClearBridge Investments, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Also in the stable and predictable cash flow camp, though with a very different business model, global food and beverage company PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) reported very strong organic growth in the first quarter, driven by healthy price/mix, and raised revenue guidance, while holding EPS guidance. Notably, its beverage business showed expanding margins.”

Click to continue reading and see Jim Cramer and Billionaire Ray Dalio Are Betting on These 5 Stocks.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None. Jim Cramer and Billionaire Ray Dalio Are Betting on These 10 Stocks is originally published on Insider Monkey.