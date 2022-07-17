Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutte

Jim Cramer is the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money” and co-host of “Squawk on the Street.” He serves as the viewer’s personal guide to Wall Street investing, with the goal of helping them make money. Cramer is also the founder of the CNBC Investing Club.

Recognized by GOBankingRates as one of Money’s Most Influential, here he shares why beginners shouldn’t pick individual stocks and what investors should be focusing on in the current market.

What do most people not know about investing that you wish they knew?

That it is a lot easier to lose money than make it if you don’t know about stocks and companies.

Check Out: The Top 100 Financial Experts of 2022

The Most Influential Money Experts: Where We Get Our Money Advice

What should everyone be doing to build their wealth, no matter how much money they currently have?

Everyone should own an index fund first, and only after you think you have built it up considerably, THEN can you buy individual stocks.

What should investors be focusing on in 2022 to make the most of their money?

This is a time to not lose a lot of money, not yet to make it, which is why I formed the CNBC Investing Club.

Jaime Catmull contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Jim Cramer: Here’s What You Should Be Focusing on When Investing Right Now