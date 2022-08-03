Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Omer Farooq
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jim Cramer
    Jim Cramer
    Stockbroker, television personality, author

In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer's top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer's Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks.

Jim Cramer's 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession

Last month, former hedge fund manager and TV personality, Jim Cramer of Mad Money on CNBC, broke down three possible types of a recession that he sees probable. He categorized his recession scenarios as mild, moderate, and severe, and also suggested that each scenario would require a different portfolio. Jim Cramer said that he sees a mild recession to be more probable since "the consumer is in great shape", according to major U.S. banks. Here is what the journalist investor said:

"When you consider the strong job market and all the money people saved during the pandemic, it's possible that the consumer can ride out a wave of disappointment."

Jim Cramer also noted that many companies anticipated a recession and therefore bottomed to levels much worse than the market's shape. He noted that the stocks that bottomed significantly in anticipation of a moderate or severe recession, also rebounded shortly since the market situation was better than anticipated. Jim Cramer said that "if Wall Street starts assuming we are headed for a spicy recession, not just a mild downturn...", investors should have high-yielding stocks on their radars, which have enough cash flow to "still make their numbers". Finally, the veteran stock market expert suggested "ultimate defensive plays" for the severe kind of recession.

Investors are shifting their focus toward defensive names as fears of a recession hit the market. Some of the best defensive plays that can weather a recession include The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Jim Cramer's Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks
Jim Cramer's Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

Our Methodology

We picked these stocks from Jim Cramer's program on July 22 in which he recommended several stocks in case of mild, severe and moderate recession scenarios.

Jim Cramer's Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

10. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 78

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Jim Cramer's top pick for a mild recession. He sees the stock rallying above $70 and as of July 29, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is trading at $62.07. At the end of Q1 2022, 78 hedge funds held stakes in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The total value of these stakes came in at $3.42 billion.

On July 26, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) announced that it has commenced production of the world's first 232-layer NAND. The new NAND provides the highest capacity and energy efficiency over the company's previous NANDs and is designed to facilitate data-intensive use cases in both client and cloud applications.

UBS is also bullish on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and named the company among its top conviction picks. UBS analysts have a $90 price target and a buy-side Overweight rating on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). UBS sees the company's management driving sustainable gross margins even as consumer demand weakens in 2023.

In the second quarter of 2022, Bourgeon Capital raised its stakes in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27%. As of June 30, Bourgeon Capital is the top shareholder in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), and its stakes in the company are valued at $4.37 million.

While Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is a stock that can ride out a mild recession, some of the ultimate defensive plays include The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

9. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 52

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is a leading American homebuilding company that engages in the acquisition and development of land in 33 states. Jim Cramer recommends D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for a mild recession and noted that the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2022 and is also trading at bargain levels. As of July 29, D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has a trailing twelve-month PE ratio of 5.04 and is offering a forward dividend yield of 1.16%.

On July 21, D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) released earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2022. The company experienced revenue growth of 20.64% year over year and reported a revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter. The company's earnings per share topped Wall Street expectations by $0.15 and came in at $4.67.

On July 22, Citi analyst Anthony Pettinari raised his price target on D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to $90 from $73 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst slashed his earnings estimates across the housing sector, citing near-term volume pressures, but said that he sees an upside for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

At the close of Q1 2022, 52 hedge funds held stakes in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The total value of these stakes amounted to $1.94 billion. Of these, Egerton Capital Limited was the largest shareholder in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and has stakes worth $582.58 million in the company, as of March 31.

Here is what Palm Valley Capital Management, an investment management firm, had to say about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in its second-quarter 2022 investor letter:

“Vidler Water was acquired by homebuilder D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter for $15.75 per share, a modest 19% premium to the 90-day volume weighted average price. D.R. Horton can use Vidler’s water rights to satisfy government requirements to have water resources available before it breaks ground on new housing developments in Nevada. The takeover price was below our valuation, but D.R. Horton was the only real buyer who stepped up to the plate for Vidler’s assets. The deal appears to have leaked early, since the stock surged in the weeks before the announcement.”

8. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 271

On July 28, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2022. The company reported a loss per share of $0.20, missing estimates by $0.32. However, the company's revenue for the quarter came in at $121.23 billion, up 7.21% year over year and beat Wall Street estimates by $2.09 billion.

Jim Cramer thinks Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the few names in retail that can weather a mild recession. He is bullish on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) because of its advertising and cloud businesses. In the second quarter of 2022, Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud business accounted for $19.74 billion of its net sales, 33% year over year from $14.8 billion.

Wall Street is bullish on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). On July 29, JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth raised his price target on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to $185 from $175 and reiterated a buy-side Overweight rating on the shares. Anmuth also renamed Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as one of his top picks and said that even though macro pressures are a headwind, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will continue to drive revenue growth in the second half of 2022 from strong execution in its retail and AWS businesses.

At the end of Q1 2022, 271 hedge funds held stakes in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) worth $48.02 billion. This is compared to 279 positions in Q4 2021 with stakes of $49.16 billion.

In the second quarter of 2022, Locust Wood Capital Advisers raised its stakes in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,261%, bringing them to $34.24 million. As of June 30, Locust Wood Capital Advisers is the leading shareholder in the company.

Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, mentioned Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its “Oakmark Select Fund” second-quarter 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm said:

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the leading e-commerce and cloud-computing provider in the world. Two-thirds of U.S. households are Amazon Prime subscribers, and over half of all online product searches now start on Amazon. We believe the company’s strong customer loyalty and massive infrastructure are significant barriers to entry in a growing e-commerce market. Separately, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) controls nearly half of the market in cloud computing. We believe AWS has become utility-like in nature and scale and we expect healthy growth moving forward as IT workloads continue moving to the cloud. More recently, concerns about rising investment spending have weighed on the stock-as they have in times past-providing us another opportunity to purchase shares at a very attractive price. At our purchase price and valuing AWS like its peers, an investor isn’t paying much of anything for the immensely valuable e-commerce franchise.”

7. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 54

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. Jim Cramer is recommending Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for a moderate recession because it is a high-yielding stock.  As of July 29, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has a trailing twelve-month PE ratio of 14.10 and is offering a forward dividend yield of 5.45%, which the company supports with its free cash flows of $4.64 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is also a top energy stock pick of Goldman Sachs' analysts. Goldman Sachs' analysts noted that Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has outperformed its peers. They expect the company to declare a dividend of $8.24 per share, which would bring its annualized dividend yield to roughly 15%.

On July 26, Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated his Strong Buy rating on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and changed his price target on the stock to $315 from $375.  Freeman noted that the company's model suggests a 2023 dividend yield of 13%.

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, 54 hedge funds were bullish on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). These funds held collective stakes of $1.04 billion, up from $1.01 billion in the previous quarter when 43 hedge funds held stakes in the company. The hedge fund sentiment for the stock is positive.

As of March 31, Abrams Bison Investments owns over 0.59 million shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and is the largest shareholder in the company. The fund's stakes are valued at $149.51 million.

Carillon Tower Advisers named several stocks in their “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) was one of them. Here is what the firm said:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) performed well in a strong energy sector. Pioneer stood out recently with a pledge to return a large majority of free cash flow to shareowners through dividends and stock buybacks, and ended hedging to give shareowners more earnings and dividend potential should oil and gas prices continue to rise.”

6. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 53

Discount store companies such as Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) are also among Jim Cramer's stock recommendations for a moderate downturn because these stores experience strong sales volumes in tough economic times. As of July 29, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has a forward dividend yield of 0.90% which it supports with trailing twelve-month free cash flows of $1.53 billion.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). On July 19, Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh raised his price target on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to $275 from $240 and reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares. Moreover, the stock is also among Jefferies' top recession stock picks.

At the end of Q1 2022, 53 hedge funds were eager on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) and held stakes worth $2.25 billion in the company. This is compared to 44 positions in the previous quarter with stakes of $2.20 billion. The hedge fund sentiment for the stock is positive.

As of June 30, Varenne Capital Partners owns 0.42 million shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) and is the largest shareholder in the company. The fund's stakes are valued at $105.41 million.

In addition to Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), consumer spending on staple products offered by The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is expected to remain robust even if the U.S. undergoes a severe recession.

 

Click to continue reading and see Jim Cramer's Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Jim Cramer's Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Strong Dollar is Crushing These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that the strong dollar is crushing. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Strong Dollar is Crushing These 5 Stocks. One of the biggest challenges presented to corporate America this earnings season was a strong dollar. Many prominent market leaders and multinationals with […]

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Internet Search Giant Prepares For Tougher Economy?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Automakers Blitz Congress to Fix an EV Tax Credit They Can’t Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Automakers including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. are making a last-ditch lobbying push to change Democrats’ proposed new spending bill over concern that they stand to lose out from strict new limits on electric-vehicle credits.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s St

  • 2 reasons the 'risk of recession is getting higher and higher': Mohamed El-Erian

    Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz SE Chief Economic Adviser & former PIMCO CEO, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the possibility of recession in the U.S. economy.

  • Big Tech Is the West’s Surprise Weapon in Competition With Russia, China

    Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and others face criticism at home over their influence in the marketplace and public square, but their role in Ukraine shows how they are becoming an asset in the West’s rivalry with Russia and China.

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money

    Although there are 11 sectors to choose from, Buffett's investment history clearly shows he favors three above all others.

  • 10 Best High Risk High Reward Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 best high risk high reward stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best High Risk High Reward Stocks to Buy Now. Growth stocks are taking a beating as investors continue to shift their focus from growth to value. […]

  • 3 Recession-Resistant Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG), and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) are three dividend stocks that can outlast a prolonged recession. Daniel Foelber (Procter & Gamble): In response to its Q4 fiscal 2022 results, Procter & Gamble stock fell 6.2% on Friday despite a strong up day for the broader market. P&G also kept its Dividend King streak alive -- it has paid and raised its dividend for 66 consecutive years.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Gaming industry sees a slowdown amid flurry of earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss gaming company earnings, AMD’s gaming chip segment, the PC market, and the outlook for gaming.

  • Duke Energy Aid for Customers, Communities Rises to $40 Million

    CHARLOTTE, N.C., August 3, 2022 /3BL Media/ - As communities continue to feel financial strain due to the rising cost of basic needs like food and transportation, Duke Energy and its Foundation are...

  • Where Is Roku Stock Heading? Watch YouTube.

    Citi reiterates a Buy rating on the stock, but lowers the price target to $125 from $165 to reflect the macroeconomic challenges the company has to navigate.

  • Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • What's in Store for Plains All American's (PAA) Q2 Earnings?

    Plains All American's (PAA) second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from increasing volumes in Permian JV pipelines due to strong production in the region.

  • Dow Jones Energy Giant Chevron Tops 4 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Among the top stocks to buy and watch, Dow Jones energy giant Chevron — along with Cheniere Energy, Exxon Mobil and IBD Leaderboard stock Quanta Services — are in or near buy zones. Amid a stock market uptrend that is finally showing signs of life, investors should be on the hunt for top stocks breaking out past new buy points.

  • Bumps, bipartisanship in long fight for semiconductor bill

    Five weeks ago, senior Biden administration aides gathered for their regular Thursday morning meeting about passing a bill to revive the U.S. computer chip sector, worried that it could be in peril. After 18 months, the bipartisan effort to provide $52 billion for semiconductors was getting close to the finish line. The billions for computer chips and scientific research, they argued, could help to cut inflation, create new factory jobs, defend the U.S. and its allies and preserve an edge against an ambitious and aggressive China.

  • Instagram Head Adam Mosseri moves to London

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses what an Instagram exec's relocation to London means for Meta.

  • Uniswap leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post gains

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Wednesday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest move, climbing 8.01% to $9.08. Seven additional currencies posted gains Wednesday.

  • Southwest and Other Airlines Try Something New: Giving Passengers What They Want

    Southwest is permanently eliminating expiration dates on some travel credits. Customers, airlines say, crave flexibility and are more likely to buy tickets on airlines that offer it.

  • Lars Tate, among UGA football top all-time rushers, dies. 'He was a heck of a player'

    Lars Tate, who led Georgia in rushing in back-to-back seasons in the mid-1980s, died late Monday, according to his son Donavan.