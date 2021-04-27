‘Jim Crow 2.0’: Anger as Florida becomes latest state to reduce voting access

Oliver O'Connell
·3 min read
An election worker stamps a vote-by-mail ballot dropped off by a voter before placing it in an official ballot drop box (AP)
An election worker stamps a vote-by-mail ballot dropped off by a voter before placing it in an official ballot drop box (AP)

Florida’s Senate has advanced a bill that would restrict voting rights in the state by limiting the use of mail-in ballots and drop boxes in elections, angering critics who have called the measures “Jim Crow 2.0”.

Democrats and voting rights activists argue that the legislation creates major hurdles for voters to make their voices heard.

The bill passed the chamber on a largely party-line basis, 23 to 17, with one Republican siding with Democrats in opposition to it.

“Instead of upholding the fundamental right to vote, certain Florida senators have decided to become accomplices to the nationwide voter suppression scheme underway, by passing this undemocratic bill,” said Kara Gross, legislative director and senior policy counsel of the ACLU of Florida. “They are suppressing the right to vote by obstructing access to vote-by-mail.”

Weeks of contentious debate preceded the vote which puts limits on the placement of drop boxes and hours of operation and requires voters to show identification to an election official first.

Other changes include requiring that voters apply for mail-in ballots more frequently — every election cycle — restricting who may drop off a voter’s ballot at a dropbox, and only allowing election officials to hand out food and water to those waiting to vote.

Florida Democrats have compared the bill to that passed in Georgia in March which makes voting more difficult there.

“It’s not Georgia, but it is definitely Georgia lite,” said state Senator Shevrin Jones.

Others have compared the move to a throwback to the Jim Crow laws that disenfranchised Black people from the 1870s to 1965.

“This bill is just a vindictive way of trying to punish people for an election that some people just didn’t like at the national level,” said Democratic state senator Audrey Gibson.

“Not one indication of fraud, just a lot of folks decided that they were fed up and they wanted to vote.”

For their part, Republicans argue that they are making it harder to cheat and that it is still easy to vote in the state in person on election day, early in-person at a designated site, by mail, and via dropbox.

Ms Gross at the ACLU notes that in 2020, about 4.8 million voters in Florida cast their ballots by mail. More than 1.5 million Floridians used a secure drop box to safely and conveniently return their ballot.

“Nothing about Florida’s elections has shown a need for this law,” she said. “In fact, legislators should be encouraged that Floridians turned out in record numbers to participate in their democracy.”

Rather than limiting ways to vote, Ms Gross suggests that legislators to seek ways to improve voter access by streamlining voter signature-matching procedures and ensuring uniformity across all counties, or encouraging more equitable polling places. Supervisors of elections have made it clear that this bill will create unnecessary hurdles to administering elections in Florida.

Florida’s House of Representatives has been putting together similar legislation that does not include the limits on handing out food and water. The two bills will need to be reconciled, and the legislative session ends on 1 May, so time is running out for a final version to be sent to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.

A close ally of former president Donald Trump, the Florida governor has made changing election rules a legislative priority, even though the state had no notable problems during the last electoral cycle and was won by the Republican ticket.

Republicans in state legislatures across the US are working on similar bills to restrict access to voting, with a particular focus on voting by mail.

Those loyal to Mr Trump are leading the move, maintaining his baseless claim that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election. No such fraud was detected.

Historically it has been Republicans who tend to vote by mail in greater numbers.

The measures have bolstered calls for federal protection of voting rights with calls for the Democrat-controlled Congress in Washington, DC to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Read More

Nicola Sturgeon discusses implications of a border between an independent Scotland and the rest of the UK

No big backlash for states passing anti-transgender laws

Moscow court restricts Navalny's anti-corruption foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Newsom blasts ‘right-wing power grab’ after recall petition secures enough signatures for vote

    It comes just days after reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner officially announced her run for governor

  • Rick Santorum says 'there isn't much Native American culture in American culture'

    Santorum was widely lambasted over his remarks, with many accusing him of whitewashing the atrocities committed against indigenous peoples.

  • Counting Crows Release ‘Elevator Boots,’ First New Music in Seven Years

    Apparently, Counting Crows have the seven-year-itch .... to create new music. the band sharing "Elevator Boots," the first single from the Crows’ four-song Butter Miracle, Suite One EP, which is out on May 21. "Elevator Boots" is a glam look at life on the road in a band, according to press materials, and was written by lead…

  • Rick Santorum Draws Furor Over Comments About Native Americans

    UPDATE, 1:03 PM PT: Rick Santorum has responded to the pushback he’s received over comments he made about Native American culture. In a statement, he said, “I had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture.” Speaking about the origins of the United States to a conference of the Young America’s […]

  • Florida divided over release of millions of genetically altered mosquitoes

    ‘I find this criminal, that we are being bullied into this experiment’

  • The Gold Rush decimated Native Americans. How the US whitewashed one of the bloodiest moments in history.

    Beneath the promise of gold in California, white settlers were well-armed and prepared to kill Native Americans that lived there.

  • Woman fired after being caught on camera telling neighbour she’s ‘not the right colour’

    Boss of food bank says dispute was ‘between neighbours’ and ‘unfortunate’

  • Rick Santorum lambasted over comments seemingly erasing Native Americans from history

    Rick Santorum's critics did not take kindly to comments the former Pennsylvania senator made while speaking at a Young America's Foundation event last week. During his talk, Santorum offered his views on the founding of America, which he ties to the Judeo-Christian principles of persecuted Europeans who crossed the Atlantic and "created a blank slate ... birthed a nation from nothing. I mean there was nothing here." After Media Matters' Jason Campbell posted the clip on Twitter, critics decried Santorum's remarks as not only historically inaccurate, but also as an example of white supremacy and the erasure of Native American history and culture. Surprised to see Rick Santorum publicly admit how little he cares about Native Americans. https://t.co/WlDgx726m8 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 26, 2021 The Republican did appear to catch himself and acknowledged that Native Americans had lived on the continent before European settlers made their way over, but he added that "candidly, there isn't much Native American culture in American culture." That clarification may have actually angered people even more, since it was seen as blatantly ignoring the role of destructive U.S. policies, including the forcible removal of indigenous peoples from their ancestral homelands, played in the loss of culture and language. Rick Santorum straight up handwaves the genocide of indigenous people https://t.co/u0ZoLgZR5d — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionRepublicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse offThe Oscars finale was a heartless disaster

  • Breonna Taylor: Inquiry launched into Louisville Police Department

    It follows a similar inquiry of the Minneapolis Police Department, following George Floyd's death

  • The 'Oldest Currently Known Whiskey Bottle' Will Be Auctioned Off in June

    Originally believed to be from 1850, carbon dating suggests the whiskey is from 1763 to 1803.

  • CNN’s Rick Santorum Dismisses Native American Culture: ‘There Was Nothing Here’ Before U.S.

    YouTubeCNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum claimed that Christian settlers from Europe had to build America “from nothing,” adding that “there was nothing here” and “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”Speaking at the right-wing student organization Young America’s Foundation’s Standing Up For Faith & Freedom conference last week, Santorum—a former Pennsylvania senator and GOP presidential candidate—insisted that America was built on a blank-slate continent.In doing so, he focused his attention solely on white European Christians who settled in the “New World” in the 17th century while ignoring the fact that there was an indigenous population that had been in America for centuries beforehand.CNN did not respond to a request for comment on this story. An outside spokesperson for Santorum, however, released the following statement from the ex-senator: “I had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture.”CNN's Rick Santorum: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture" pic.twitter.com/EMxOEYDbg7— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 26, 2021 “And so they came here, mostly from Europe, and they set up a country that was based on Judeo-Christian principles—when I say Judeo-Christian, the Mosaic laws, 10 Commandments, and the teachings of Jesus Christ, the morals and teachings of Jesus Christ,” Santorum declared. “That’s what our founding documents are based upon. It’s in our DNA.”Claiming other countries’ cultures have “changed over time” and “evolved,” but “not us,” the ex-senator asserted that “we came here and created a blank slate.”“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” Santorum added, before finally acknowledging the existence of Native American civilization.“I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture,” he exclaimed. “It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith, to live as they ought to live, and have the freedom to do so.”Santorum’s remarks sparked backlash and condemnation online after a video clip went viral Monday on social media, with critics largely blasting the conservative pundit for whitewashing the genocide of Native Americans and dismissing their impact upon American culture.“Rick Santorum straight up handwaves the genocide of indigenous people,” HuffPost senior front page editor Phillip Lewis tweeted on Monday. “Native & Indigenous nations lived, governed, and thrived here before their land was stolen and they were murdered in a mass genocide, you ignorant white supremacist,” wrote Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), blasting the former lawmaker on Twitter.Other critics noted how Native Americans are largely responsible for first cultivating many of the staple crops—especially corn—upon which American agribusinesses now rely. And others pointed out how scholars have previously noted how Adolf Hitler drew inspiration from this same exact “untouched wilderness” myth.In a statement first given to HuffPost, National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp called on CNN to fire Santorum, adding that he is an “unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces" the network.Crystal Echo Hawk, the executive director of Native American awareness group IllumiNative, said the network should can the former senator as well and do more to “include Indigenous and diverse voices in its programming.”The Council on American-Islamic Relations, meanwhile, also issued a statement urging CNN to get rid of Santorum, claiming the conservative commentator “attempted to whitewash the European genocide of this continent’s indigenous population.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Chunk of Lava Strikes a Camera Drone Flying Over Volcano

    A filmmaker recording video of an Icelandic volcano had his drone nailed by lava, and watching the event makes for a thrilling bit of adventure. The post Chunk of Lava Strikes a Camera Drone Flying Over Volcano appeared first on Nerdist.

  • New Hampshire Senate advances pet parity bill

    Moving toward pet parity, the New Hampshire Senate has backed a bill that would require drivers to report collisions with cats as well as dogs. The Senate voted 20-4 on Thursday to add cats to the reporting requirement as well. As passed by the House, the bill was known as “Arrow's Law” in honor of a family pet that was killed outside the home of Rep. Daryl Abbas, the Salem Republican who sponsored the bill.

  • Police officer investigated after TikTokker catches him invoking Ma’Khia Bryant ‘stab’

    Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the police shooting of Ms Bryant

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • ‘Knife Fights in a Phone Booth’: Census Will Turn Incumbents Against Each Other

    Bill Clark/GettyWhen the Census Bureau announced on Monday that West Virginia would lose one of its three seats in the U.S. House, Rep. Alex Mooney was prepared.The Republican lawmaker, who has represented central West Virginia for six years, has quietly stockpiled campaign cash while easily dispatching Democratic challengers in this deep red district. He entered 2021 with over $2.7 million in the bank for his campaign, an enormous total for a low-key lawmaker in a safe seat.Call it a rainy day fund for one of the most dreaded kinds of political bad luck that can befall a member of Congress.Every 10 years, when congressional lines are redrawn based on population data from the latest Census, a lawmaker is inevitably placed in a colleague’s district. Those situations can produce the most brutal kind of election contest there is: incumbent versus incumbent. Even the prospect of such a fight has spurred many a member to instead retire early, having found themselves the loser in a game of political musical chairs.Come January 2023, Mooney, apparently, does not want to be the West Virginia member of Congress out of a job. His fellow delegation Republicans—and possible rivals in the not-too-distant future—have campaign war chests a fraction of the size. Rep. Carol Miller, who represents the state’s south, has just $66,000 on hand.Before the Census Bureau’s announcement, Mooney, Miller, and Rep. David McKinley signed a joint statement saying that “at this time, we all plan to seek re-election to Congress” and that they will consider the situation again when the state legislature redraws the map in the fall.But the general rule with these incumbent cage matches, say operatives, is that those who start behind stay behind.“These sorts of things are knife fights in a phone booth,” said Matt Gorman, a Republican strategist who previously worked at the party’s House campaign arm. “You need to move quickly and ruthlessly.”West Virginia will hardly be the only stage for such maneuvering. Six other states will lose a congressional seat, and if the past is any guide, even those representing states that didn’t lose a seat are far from safe.These contests inspire high drama and, often, a unique shock factor. Democrats still talk about the bitter 2012 race between Brad Sherman and Howard Berman, two ideologically similar Los Angeles Democrats, which ended up costing over $15 million. Near the end of the campaign, it even got physical after Sherman, then 58 years old, tried to put Berman, then 71, in a headlock during a debate. Sherman won, and remains in office.In 2022, the stakes for such brutal party civil wars are even higher, because control of the House rests on a razor’s edge. In the last round of redistricting, the GOP held a commanding 50-seat majority; now, Democrats hold a six-seat majority. Every seat will matter, as will every dollar, so leaders in both parties will likely want to head off any potentially wasteful primaries that do not impact the path to the majority.Census Bureau Director Resigns, Effective Inauguration Day“It’s not like anyone is in jeopardy of losing a seat because of a member-on-member primary,” said Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist who worked at the party’s House campaign arm during the 2012 redistricting cycle. “But member-on-member primaries will take up eyeballs, oxygen, and donor interest and divert it away from the competitive races in the fall, where it’s sorely needed.”At this stage, the Census Bureau has only released top-line population figures, so it’s difficult to pinpoint which exact districts could be on the chopping block in the six other states which will lose a seat beyond West Virginia, whose small size makes for a more zero-sum situation. After the last round of redistricting in 2012, there were 10 incumbent-versus-incumbent battles.In Illinois, for example, there’s speculation among party operatives that a GOP-held seat in the state’s more rural south will be axed, or potentially a Democratic-held seat in the suburbs and exurbs of Chicago. In New York, the focus is on red and purple upstate areas with declining population, and in Ohio, buzz on a district loss is centered on the old industrial heart of the state’s northeast. The region’s current representative, Democrat Tim Ryan, launched a U.S. Senate bid on Monday.There are also states where the party in control of government is seen as likely to put two members of the opposite party together to consolidate an advantage. Georgia is not losing a seat, but observers believe Republicans could pit two Democrats, Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux, in one district that spans the northern suburbs of Atlanta. Both have raised over $600,000 in the first three months of the year.Joe Trippi, a longtime Democratic strategist who has worked on post-redistricting races, said many lawmakers are quietly preparing for these possibilities, knowing that in safe seats their dilemmas won’t land on the radar of party committees that are solely focused on the majority. “That’s why they’ve got to raise the money now, and prepare for the worst,” Trippi said.Party leaders are usually neutral in such races, at least publicly, though there are exceptions. In 2012, Eric Cantor, then the GOP’s second-ranking House leader, cut a $25,000 check to support Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who went on to defeat a fellow GOP incumbent in a primary.Insiders say that on the Democratic side, leaders like President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi might quietly work to preempt bruising battles. “The president could play a useful role in avoiding those kinds of primary fights,” said a former lawmaker who lost their seat in a past round of redistricting, speaking anonymously to discuss dynamics candidly. “She may be the one going to Biden to say, we can avoid a $10 million primary for a seat that’s going to be Democratic."Twitter Goes Crazy for Rhode Island’s Roll-Call CalamariA less gentle touch is likely to be at work on the GOP side. Former President Donald Trump remains the de facto party leader and its most coveted endorsement, and he is hardly shy about blowing up internal party politics, especially as he wages war against those Republicans he deems insufficiently loyal to him.But these races have always been nasty, no matter the party or political atmosphere. In 2012, two Arizona Republicans, Rep. David Schweikert and then-Rep. Ben Quayle, the son of the former vice president, competed in a race that featured allegations that Schweikert traded in innuendo about Quayle’s sexual orientation. Schweikert won.“These primaries lead to long-term animus on both sides because they’re running in a seat they think is theirs,” said Ferguson. “And they're running against someone who they thought was their friend. So it adds a personal touch to the contest.”Monday’s 2020 Census announcement did take some potentially tough primaries off the table. Rhode Island held onto its two House seats, sparing Democratic Reps. David Cicilline and Jim Langevin from a possible head-to-head. Cicilline had banked over $1.1 million for his campaign as of mid-April. And Minnesota will not see a brawl among any of the four Republicans representing districts outside the Twin Cities, a possibility that was brewing before the Census Bureau announced the state would keep all eight of its House seats.For now, West Virginia’s three GOP representatives can begin plotting for possible primaries. But the dozens of members elsewhere are stuck playing the waiting game as their states governments begin the redistricting process.Rep. Peter Meijer, a freshman Republican, has over $500,000 banked for his re-election in his west Michigan district, which leans to the right. A nonpartisan commission in Lansing will decide what that district will look like—or if it exists at all—after dropping Michigan from 14 districts to 13.“I'm optimistic,” said Meijer, “that they'll be ensuring that we have maps that are reflective of communities of interest.”—with reporting from Matt FullerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Australia security official warns staff of 'drums of war'

    A senior Australian security bureaucrat warned his staff that free nations “again hear the beating drums” of war, as military tensions rise in the Asia-Pacific region. Department of Home Affairs Secretary Mike Pezzullo’s message to all department staff on Australia’s veterans’ day on Sunday, known as Anzac Day, was published in The Australian newspaper on Tuesday. “In a world of perpetual tension and dread, the drums of war beat – sometimes faintly and distantly, and at other times more loudly and ever closer,” Pezzullo said.

  • Why Anthony Hopkins wasn't at the Oscars to accept best actor

    When Anthony Hopkins was not there to accept his historic Oscar on Sunday night, many wondered where the 83-year-old was.

  • Most Americans don’t want Johnson & Johnson jab, new poll finds

    Confidence in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines far higher than for beleaguered jab