‘Jim Crow in a suit and tie’: Stacey Abrams condemns slate of GOP voter suppression laws

Georgia Democratic voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been credited with turning out voters in her state that have historically been underrepresented at the polls. (Getty Images)

Democratic voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has condemned the voting legislation being passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country as “racist” because it tends to target and outlaw voting practices that have directly correlated with higher minority turnout such as mail-in voting and early in-person voting.

Republican state lawmakers in 43 states have proposed more than 250 laws making it more onerous to cast a vote, an analysis from the left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice has found. Those laws include curbing opportunities for Americans to cast ballots early and vote by mail; requiring stricter identification documents, which minority voters disproportionately have been able to produce in the past; and limiting hours at polling places and drop boxes on the streets.

“First of all I do absolutely agree that it's racist. It is a Redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie,” Ms Abrams said in an interview on Sunday with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“It's not that there was a question of security [in 2020],” Ms Abrams said, noting that Georgia’s GOP governor and secretary of state, as well as other Republican officials, went to “great pains” to ensure Georgians their 2020 election was not tainted with fraud.

“The only connection that we can find is that more people of colour voted, and it changed the outcome of elections in a direction that Republicans do not like,” Ms Abrams said.

Read More

Biden news – live: North Korea silent on US approaches, as Trump fans mocked for praising his ‘dreadful’ appearance

For Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

Democrats find support for Biden in small-city America

Biden played 'sheriff' on '09 aid, now salesman on COVID law

Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits