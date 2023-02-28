Jim Dey: Judicial oil, defendant water was a bad combination

Feb. 28—Judges, for a variety of reasons, hate when criminal defendants decide to act as their own lawyers. Besides already being in trouble, they're asking for more by taking on a professional duty for which they have no training.

Nonetheless, some persist, ignoring judges' lengthy warnings that they're making a big mistake.

That was the case with Cook County resident Robert Moore, who faced a life sentence for armed robbery in a jury trial before veteran Cook County Judge James Obbish.

To say the two men weren't simpatico understates the situation. They were at loggerheads before the trial started.

Judge: Number one, you don't talk when I'm talking.

Moore: I'm going to ...

Judge: You don't talk when I'm talking. Take him out of here.

Moore: You (expletive). I don't care.

Judge: Oh, boy. You're a tough guy. You're a tough guy, aren't you, Mr. Moore?

Circumstances went further downhill. Moore persisted in asking for assistance he had been told would not be available.

Moore: I need standby counsel to be able to get in touch with experts. Because of the phone situation, it is impossible for me to get anybody.

Judge: Geez, too bad somebody didn't tell you that at the time you decided to (represent yourself). Wait a minute, I did.

At one point, Moore exercised his right to a speedy trial.

Moore: Your honor, I demand speedy trial, today.

Judge: OK. How many times do you think you have to say it?

Moore: I am just making sure.

Judge: Yeah, OK. It's not going to get any speedier because you say it three times, Mr. Moore. Just more irritating.

The two continued to skirmish over evidentiary rules and pretty much anything that came to mind. Meanwhile, the judge's patience grew more thin, and his language more demeaning.

Judge: It's not admissible. A legal giant like yourself should know that, Mr. Moore. That's why you wanted to represent yourself.

That verbiage prompted Moore to smash a glass window in the courtroom.

The high point — or low, depending on your point of view — came when the judge, Moore and the prosecutor were discussing jury instructions. It was just a little thing that set off the explosive dynamics.

Judge: Did you want the instruction that says you can't consider the fact that you did not testify?

Moore: Yeah, I got them wrote down.

Judge: Do you ever just answer a question?

Moore: Uh ...

Judge: Uh? Boy, that's all I ever get out of you. That's the only answer that you're really good at, 'Uh.'

Moore: What's wrong with you? You OK? You can't talk to me like that.

Moore, a Black man, reacted to the judge's use of the word "boy." He considered it a racial insult, telling the judge he was "not a kid" but a "grown man."

After Moore was found guilty, his appellate lawyer argued some of the judge's language, used outside the jury's presence, showed racial bias that was the basis for overturning the jury's guilty verdict.

A unanimous appellate court rejected that argument. But it noted the judge's obvious frustration and concluded his words could be taken as "racist and offensive." While finding the judge had no malign intent, the appellate court emphasized that "judges should not use "language that can be easily misinterpreted."

Moore, sentenced to 45 years in prison, won't be released until 2038. Given his example, other criminal defendants contemplating self-representation might want to reconsider. The same applies to the language of judges hearing cases like that of Moore.