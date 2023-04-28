Jim Dey: Lawyer's outbursts got her, not client, in deep trouble

Apr. 28—Trying criminal cases is difficult and stressful. But most lawyers learn to take the challenge in stride.

For whatever reason, veteran Aurora defense lawyer Alison Motta melted down while representing a defendant in a 2016 gun case tried in federal court in Chicago before then-U.S. Judge Amy St. Eve.

Despite being repeatedly warned, Motta apparently found it impossible to control her emotions. When the trial was over, Motta's client was found not guilty, but Motta was suspended from practicing in the federal courts.

Recently, the state's Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission, in a separate review, examined what transpired and put her on probation for a year.

A review of the trial record reveals an almost comical display, even if the judge was not amused.

It began when a federal prosecutor complained that Motta was acting out while the prosecutor questioned a witness. She complained that Motta was making "audible remarks" questioning the witness' credibility.

"She appears to be talking to herself. We ask the court to direct her to stop," said assistant U.S. Attorney Adrianna Kastanek.

The judge said she had "heard some talk" and told Motta "to try to stop" because "juries, generally, do not like it."

Several days later, Motta again ran afoul of the rules of decorum, with her language picked up by a courtroom microphone. The judge again chastised Motta, noting that she had heard her "commenting, mumbling under your breath about when I rule on objections."

"You shake your head, you pout, you made auditory comments. It's not appropriate," St. Eve told Motta.

The next day, Motta went over the top after the judge overruled one of her objections.

After the judge said, "The answer may stand," Motta responded with a two-word expletive that was picked up by the microphone.

By this point, the judge was exasperated, telling Motta that "I'm not quite sure what will stop your unprofessional behavior."

"I will deal with you after this trial," she told Motta. "But I'm just putting you on notice, once again, I would control yourself and control your unprofessional reactions. That is completely unacceptable."

Motta was hit by two federal court suspensions — 90 days from the Northern District's General Bar and a year from the Trial Bar.

In her case before the ARDC, Motta acknowledged her misbehavior but said her public denunciation of the judge's ruling was unintentional. She explained that a comment she made to her co-counsel was "picked up by the microphone."

Motta denied that she was trying to disrupt the trial. But the ARDC panel concluded otherwise, referring to her "defiance" of the judge's "rulings and admonitions."

In her defense, Motta presented character testimony from fellow lawyers who lauded her ability as a lawyer and commitment to her clients. Motta testified that "her passion is criminal law" and that she is committed to combating what she sees as injustice. Motta also cited her considerable volunteer work.

What's a disciplinary panel to do in a one-off display like this?

One thing that worked in Motta's favor is that her confrontation with St. Eve, who now sits on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, occurred in 2016.

Noting suspensions already imposed by the federal court, the ARDC panel said it took "into account the fact that (Motta's) most recent misconduct occurred over six years ago."

Consequently, it decided to give her a wrist slap — one year of probation. Motta also must attend a seminar on "professionalism," reimburse the ARDC for its costs in pursuing her discipline case and attend any meetings scheduled by the commission's probation officer.

The ARDC panel also noted that Motta expressed regrets for her conduct and wrote a letter of apology for her behavior to the judge.