Jim Dey: Local Dem's game of musical chairs didn't work out as planned

Dec. 3—It was no great surprise when a local politician's effort to have his cake and eat it, too, didn't go down well, leading to a case of indigestion.

Channeling his inner Machiavelli, former Champaign County Democratic Party Chairman Mike Ingram wanted to remain party boss despite being forced by statute to give up the position.

How so? Ingram undertook a multi-faceted, but so far unsuccessful, effort to engineer his reappointment as chairman. Other people had other ideas, including his new frenemies, Carol and Aaron Ammons.

Ingram may well end up being party boss again. But he'll have to wait until after the March primary to be elected to the position he just gave up.

What's up? Hang on to your hats — this complicated tale comes straight out of a smoke-filled room.

Because Ingram is moving/has moved out of his current precinct (Champaign 25) to a different one (Champaign 27), he's no longer allowed by state law to serve as his party's committeeman in his old precinct. Because he couldn't be committeeman, he couldn't continue as the Democratic Party chairman.

Despite telling The News-Gazette earlier in the day that he would remain party chairman, Ingram announced at a special party meeting Tuesday night that "he has moved residences" and was stepping down, according to the meeting's minutes.

Vice Chairman DeShawn Williams, a former county board member who is running for Urbana mayor, moved up to fill Ingram's vacant position.

Although just 24 of the party's 71 precinct committee members were present, they engaged in a lengthy discussion the minutes described as "the process being suggested" — engineering Ingram's appointment back to the chairman's post.

Here's the best-laid plan that went astray: Williams would appoint Ingram as committeeman in his new precinct. Then Ingram would be elected to Williams' empty vice chair post. Then Williams would resign as chairman, and Ingram would become — once again — party boss.

But not all committee members were on board.

The minutes state Williams was worried about "optics," meaning how this would look to outsiders.

The special meeting was adjourned, with the issue scheduled to be addressed Wednesday night at the party's regular monthly meeting.

At that meeting, Williams — with Ingram by his side — announced a new plan to the 37 precinct committee members present.

He said "Mike and I" had a "really good meeting and conversation this morning" and came up with a plan to "eliminate the noise" and "unify the party."

Under it, Ingram will be elected party boss after the March primary, when the parties traditionally hold new organizational meetings. In the interim, Ingram would serve in the vice chair role vacated by Williams.

Ingram explained he accepted the delay because Williams was concerned about appearances, even though Ingram said he "wasn't worried." Ingram said he didn't think "anyone would care" about his self-serving maneuvers.

The new plan called for Ingram to be elected that evening as vice chair. Committee members then addressed the issue, with Urbana state Rep. Carol Ammons expressing concern about this fait accompli.

Ammons is still seething over being denied appointment to the Illinois Senate seat vacated by the December 2022 death of Scott Bennett, and she holds Ingram responsible for the resulting discord.

"If there's division within the party, it's because (Ingram) created it," she said.

Ammons asked why Ingram, who is no longer chair, was seated beside Williams and co-presiding over the meeting.

Ammons also suggested party bylaws were being manipulated, extolled her "remarkable" legislative accomplishments and complained "this party has acted as if I have done absolutely nothing."

"This party has more issues than whether (Ingram) is chairman," she said, contending that Black female Democrats like her are ignored.

Then her husband — County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons — joined in, contending the committeemen were denying others the chance to seek the vice chair's post.

"What's the rush?" he asked.

Supporters of an immediate vote on Ingram and proponents of delay took turns speaking. Finally, one member said, "with all this animosity, I think it's better to wait. ... Let's have some cool-off time."

Finally, Ingram spoke, addressing what he called "this small change of moving" and defending his desire to remain party boss.

He had the job before moving, Ingram said, so what's wrong with getting it back after moving?

"I really like doing this" party chairman job, he said, while explaining that "I really don't like accusations" of clinging to power.

The committee members ultimately decided to wait until Dec. 20 to choose between Ingram and anyone else interested in being vice chair.